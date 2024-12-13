WWE Smackdown results (12/13): Barnett’s review of Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens final words before SNME, Bayley vs. Chelsea Green and Tiffany Stratton vs. Michin in Women’s U.S. Title tournament matches

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@jakebarnett)

WWE Smackdown (Episode 1,320)

Hartford, Connecticut at XL Center

Aired December 13, 2024 on USA Network

Michael Cole narrated the beginning of the show as Tiffany Stratton, Michin, Bayley, and Chelsea Green were shown preparing for their US Championship semi-finals. The New Bloodline and LA Knight were then shown, with Solo facing Knight later on. Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens will have a final sit down prior to their match at tomorrow’s Saturday Night’s Main Event.

In the arena, Jimmy Uso made his way down to the ring with a crutch. Corey Graves then said that we would hear from Roman Reigns, likely via a pre-recorded video. Jimmy Uso said that WarGames didn’t get Big Jim, but it did get his big toe. He then spoke about getting his family back together for Wargames, but that was behind them now. Jimmy then said he was proud of watching his family dominate the WWE, including Roman Reigns being a long tenured champion, and Jey Uso becoming one of the hottest superstars today.

He then said he was proud of his little brother Solo, even though he’s not happy with what he’s doing. Jimmy asked what was next for Big Jim, and said he didn’t know, but he asked the crowd to come along with him for the ride. He said he might go after the Royal Rumble, or the US Title, or even the World Championship. Jimmy then said Roman, Jey, Sami, and CM Punk aren’t there, but Big Jim showed up with one big toe.

As he turned around, Drew McIntyre appeared and Claymored Jimmy out of his shoes. He then landed some punches before WWE officials entered the ring and he backed off. Drew left up the ramp and laughed while Nick Aldis barked at him.

Backstage, Candice and Nia wished Tiffany good luck in her semi-final match, but the subtext was that they were fake and wanted her to lose…[c]

My Take: A decent promo from Jimmy, but there’s something about his character that is chronically unserious. Drew McIntyre showing up was a nice surprise.

Backstage, Nick Aldis barked more at Drew and sent him into his office. Naomi and Bianca walked up and asked about Jade Cargill’s investigation. Aldis said it was thus far inconclusive, and said he didn’t see any option other than relinquishing the tag titles. Bianca protested, and Naomi offered to step up and be her partner. Aldis said he would run it up the flag pole, but they need to be ready to defend them as early as next week. They agreed.

In the arena, Tiffany Stratton made her ring entrance, followed by Michin.

1. Michin vs. Tiffany Stratton in a US Title Tournament Semi-Final: Stratton got a friendly reaction from the live crowd. She wore Christmas colors. Michin landed some strikes and an awkward hurracarrana out of the corner. She then sent Stratton to the floor and jumped out to the apron. Michin attempted a soccer kick, but Tiffany caught her leg and tripped her up. She then landed a double stomp on the apron…[c]

Michin landed a soccer kick on the apron. Back in the ring, Tiffany picked up Michin, but she slipped out the back into a modified tarantula hold. Stratton fired back with an Alabama Slam for a near fall. Michin attempted a sleeper hold, but Stratton broke the hold by backing into a corner. There was an awkward spot in the corner that resulted in Stratton landing the Prettiest Moonsault Ever, but Michin didn’t quite get out of the way. Michin then landed Eat Defeat and picked up the win.

Michin defeated Tiffany Stratton at 8:31

After the match, Michin eyed the United States Title at ringside. Cole and Graves then introduced a video recap of DIY capturing the Tag Team Titles last week with their deception. We then got a Garano and Ciampa’s angry justification for their heel turn, which was getting screwed out of their titles and rematch in Johnny’s home town in Cleveland. They complained about Motor City Machine Guns taking their spot, and relished in their ability to steal the titles from them…[c]

My Take: It’s too bad the finish was a bit goofed because it looked like Michin was supposed to go over clean there. Tiffany seems to be well on her way to a babyface turn. I could see her cashing in on Liv Morgan at SNME, or completing the babyface turn at Nia Jax’s next title defense.

Footage was shown of The New Bloodline wreaking havoc on LA Knight, Andrade, and Apollo Crews last week. Cole then introduced a pre-recorded video from Roman Reigns. Apparently this message was so important it had to be recorded from a random boat dock in Florida. He said it had been a rough year. Not that long ago they ran everything, and it all fell apart in the Spring and Summer. Roman said he lost his title, his wiseman, and the entire Bloodline. He said most importantly he lost his Ulafala. Roman said he didn’t take that Ulafala, he earned it from his father and his uncle. He then challenged Solo to a Tribal Combat match on January 6th on Netflix.

Roman said he would take back his Bloodline, his Ulafala, and his respect. And once he has that respect, the whole world will have no choice but to acknowledge him. Cole then plugged a Raw Netflix Kickoff show next week on Wednesday from WWE HQ.

Backstage, Legado Del Fantasma complained to Nick Aldis about their treatment on Smackdown, and said they might be better off on Raw. Santos Escobar then told Angel to get Adam Pearce on the phone. Nick Aldis did not seem bummed out. Camelo Hayes then walked by, and Aldis told him his opportunity is up next…[c]

My Take: The Tribal Combat match on Netflix is a big match for that show. Though the promo being delivered from some random boat dock at sunset was an odd setting.

Carmelo Hayes made his ring entrance. His surprise opponent was Braun Strowman.

2. Braun Strowman vs. Carmelo Hayes: Strowman shrugged off all of Carmelo’s offense early on. He attempted a springboard attack but just bounced off. Hayes avoided a charging Strowman and he went shoulder first into the ring post. Hayes landed some follow up strikes and covered, but only got a one count. He then took off from the top rope, but got caught by Strowman and leveled with a powerslam for the win.

Braun Strowman defeated Carmelo Hayes at 1:33

LA Knight was interviewed backstage, and he said he has always made a point to mind his business. He was asked to be in the war games match, but he said no because it wasn’t his business. Knight said he doesn’t give a crap about Roman Reigns, Solo, or the “Ufalafa”. He said the only one in that family worth a damn was Jey Uso, and Solo had put his red necklace into the business of his gold belt. That means he has to put his fist in the way of his face, and his boot up his ass….[c]

My Take: I guess Strowman made the move to Smackdown in the transfer window. Very curious to see if the result is Netflix getting a much stronger roster.

Solo Sikoa made his entrance with Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu. Solo demanded that Hartford acknowledge him to a chorus of boos. Before he could address Roman Reigns, LA Knight made his ring entrance.

3. LA Knight vs. Solo Sikoa: Knight landed some punches out of the gate, but Solo got the better of the trade and overwhelmed him with punches and kicks. Solo got sent to the floor with a clothesline a moment later, and the action spilled to ringside. Knight landed a few punches, but Solo recovered and got sent into the announce table, and then the ring barricade. Knight fired back and tossed Solo into the steps, and then the announce table. He climbed onto the table and landed punches to Solo, and then brought the action back into the ring.

Solo regained control with a Samoan Drop. It didn’t last, as Knight landed a bulldog, and then sent Solo back out to the floor. He then attempted a baseball slide, but Tama Tonga took the hit for Solo. Knight turned around into a Spinning Solo onto the announce table…[c]

Solo locked and loaded his arm and attempted to land a Superman Punch to mock Roman Reigns. Knight intercepted him and delivered a back suplex. He then delivered a flying clothesline and some mounted punches. He then delivered a running knee in the corner, and set up for a BFT. Solo escaped the ring to avoid it, and Knight gave chase. He took out both Fatu and Tonga with a flying double clothesline. Fatu attempted to attack, but Knight flipped him over the announce table.

The action spilled back into the ring. Solo landed a superkick. Knight replied with a Side Effect. He then went to the top rope and landed an elbow drop for a near fall. Fatu recovered and attacked Knight, which caused the referee to ring the bell.

The match ended in an apparent No Contest at 10:47

After the match, Fatu and Tama Tonga continued the assault on the floor. Solo then landed a Samoan Spike in the ring. Andrade and Apollo Crews ran down to offer some help, but were immediately cut down by Samoan Spikes themselves. The Bloodline posed over their victims to end the segment. Backstage, Pretty Deadly approached Braun Strowman about being in their musical, and he scared them off. He was then approached by Grayson Waller and Austin Theory and asked to be on the Grayson Waller Effect, and he agreed.

Back in the arena, Bayley made her entrance. She will face Chelsea Green up next…[c]

My Take: Not sure how I feel about LA Knight and Andrade getting punked out to give Solo his heat back. I assume we end up with a six man, but it feels like it can only end one way.

Chelsea Green made her ring entrance with Piper Niven.

4. Bayley vs. Chelsea Green in a US Title Tournament Semi-Final: There were some back and forth pinfalls early on with no one having any success. Chelsea escaped to ringside and looked a bit overwhelmed. Chelsea landed a hard right hand in the corner, but Bayley responded with an arm drag and a running clothesline for a two count. They continued to battle back and forth and traded pinfall attempts…[c]

Chelsea rolled up Bayley with a crucifix and got a two count. She then choked Bayley using the bottom rope, and was forced to break by the referee. Both women traded punches on the apron. Chelsea got hung up on the second rope and dumped to the floor. Bayley continued to attack with right hands, and then landed a suplex on the floor. Back in the ring, Chelsea attempted a splash from the second turnbuckle, but Bayley avoided it. She then landed a sunset flip bomb on green into the turnbuckles.

Bayley then went for Bayley to Belly, but Green avoided it and rolled her up for two. Green then landed a Leg Lariat and covered for a near fall. Bayley attempted to climb to the top rope, but Niven pulled her out to the floor. Bayley jumped to the floor and landed an elbow drop onto Niven. Green tossed Bayley over the barricade onto the concrete. She had to hurry back to the ring at a 9 count, and Green met her with a knee to the face. She then landed the Unprettier and got the win.

Chelsea Green defeated Bayley at 11:55

A video promo aired from Motor City Machine Guns. They store revenge on Ciampa and Gargano, and Shelley said Gargano would find out why he was his teacher and he was the student next week. Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens final discussion is up next…[c]

My Take: The crowd was very cold during Bayley’s offense during this match, which is a worrying sign. She needs a change of scenery or character to reinvigorate herself. I’m glad to see Green in the finals. She’s been doing great work for months and deserves to be there.

Knight has something that he never deserved and would never have again. His last words were that he was inevitable. Candice LeRae and Nia Jax approached Tiffany and chided her over her loss.

LeRae said she had gotten her and Nia a Tag Team Title match next week against Naomi and Bianca. Nia said they should go and brianstorm that. LeRae said Tiffany couldn’t bring gold to their group, but now Nia could have two titles. She then told Tiffany that maybe singles wrestling just wasn’t her speed. The announce team ran through the card for Saturday Night’s Main Event. Cody Rhodes headed towards the ring from the back…[c]

My Take: Tiffy babyface turn coming very soon.

Cody Rhodes made his entrance for the final discussion moderated by Michael Cole. Kevin Owens was announced, but did not emerge from the back. Cody asked Cole to proceed with the interview. Cole then asked Cody about the gift that Triple H was going to allow him to use for one night only. Before he could answer, Owens appeared on video from his car. He asked Cole to ask the real question, which is how Cody can use all of his friends to finish his story, and then betray them by teaming with Roman Reigns at Bad Blood.

Owens then dared Cody to be honest and admit his as bad a friend as he is a son and brother. He then declared that no matter how long Cody holds the title or how many main events he’s in, he’ll always have been more interesting at Stardust. Cody then told Cole they didn’t have to wait for Owens to come up with more zingers, and headed to the back to confront him. Owens sprung the trap and attacked Rhodes as he entered the backstage area.

The brawl spilled back into the arena, and security attempted to break them up to no avail. Rhodes took down Owens in the ring and landed a series of punches. Officials separated them eventually, but Cody was able to land a few more shots afterwards. Once the officials got control of Rhodes, Owens blasted him in the face with the WWE Title. He then dropped the title on Cody’s chest and walked away to end the show. It’s worth noting that Owens was wearing a Stardust shirt.

My Take: A decent if not spectacular brawl. Owens talked greasy, and got under Rhodes skin, which is all you could really ask for here. I don’t expect the title to change hands tomorrow, but I think the match should be quite good. I am curious if we get a surprise return from Randy Orton, or if they save that for Netflix in January.