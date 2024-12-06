What's happening...

Jesse Ventura will be on the Saturday Night’s Main Event broadcast team

December 6, 2024

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced that Jesse Venutra will sit in on commentary during the first Saturday Night’s Main Event special. The show will air live December 14 on NBC and Peacock.

Powell’s POV: There’s no telling whether Ventura will put in the work to familiarize himself with the current product or just how much he’ll be involved, but having him on commentary is a nice piece of nostalgia for longtime fans.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Readers Comments (1)

  1. Tom December 6, 2024 @ 12:00 pm

    So no Vince right?
    Lol

    Reply

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.