Jesse Ventura will be on the Saturday Night’s Main Event broadcast team

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced that Jesse Venutra will sit in on commentary during the first Saturday Night’s Main Event special. The show will air live December 14 on NBC and Peacock.

Powell’s POV: There’s no telling whether Ventura will put in the work to familiarize himself with the current product or just how much he’ll be involved, but having him on commentary is a nice piece of nostalgia for longtime fans.