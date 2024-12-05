Vetter’s Independent Wrestling Roundup: Reviews of matches including Miracle Generation vs. Stu Grayson and London Lightning, “Warhorse” Jake Parnell vs. Conan Lycan in a cage match for the CSW Title

CategoriesCHRIS VETTER NEWS TICKER VIEWPOINTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

There is so much good indy wrestling out there, there is far more than I can possibly watch. So, in this review, I’m popping in on multiple recent indy shows and watching just one or two matches from each show that interest me. The reality is I wasn’t going to get to watch every match from every one of these shows! I picked out matches with top names we’ve seen on TV.

Capital City Championship Combat (C*4), “The Edge of Seventeen,” Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, Nov. 29, 2024 (IWTV)

This show was released Tuesday and its one of my favorite venues to watch wrestling from, as it is well lit, looks new, and the crowd is always 500-600. I might watch this whole show next week, after the NJPW tag tournament ends, but here’s the top two matches:

“Miracle Generation” Dustin Waller and Kylon King vs. Stu Grayson and London Lightning in the Terry Ann Gibson Memorial Tag Team Tournament finale. This match was the semi-main event. I had the three younger guys in this match all on a list of potential WWE ID prospects, as all are quite talented. The MG were announced as “being from the United States, the greatest country in the world,” and were loudly booed! Kylon and London opened. Waller entered at 2:30 but was hesitant to tie up with Stu. Waller stomped on a foot, knocked Stu down, and did a crotch chop to get more boos. Stu hit a dropkick, and the Canadian team worked over Waller, hitting a team Gorilla Press for a nearfall at 6:00.

Waller hit a plancha to the floor on Stu. In the ring, Kylon hit some jab punches on London, and the MG worked over Lightning in their corner. London hit a big backbody drop and he tagged in Stu at 9:30. Grayson hit a belly-to-belly suplex on one and a German Suplex on the other, then a dive to the floor. Stu leapt off the top rope, but Kylon nailed him with a jumping knee to the sternum and they were both down. London tagged back in and fought Kylon. Stu hit a Pele on Kylon, then a Lionsault for a nearfall at 12:00, but Waller made the save. The MG hit their superplex, then frogsplash. London put Kylon in a Sharpshooter. Waller repeatedly hit London, who refused to let go of the hold! Stu also applied a crossface on Kylon (so there were two submission holds on him at once!) and Kylon tapped out. A tremendous tag team match.

Stu Grayson and Lonon Lightning defeated Dustin Waller and Kylon King to win the Terry Ann Gibson Memorial Tag Team Tournament at 15:05.

Evil Uno vs. Junior Benito vs. Matt Angel for the C4 Title. Evil Uno won the title a few months ago from Benito, so this is more-or-less a rematch. I don’t know if I’ve seen Angel; he appears taller than average, white, with dark brown hair, and I’m imemdiately thinking he’s comparable to a young Paul London. Uno rolled to the floor at the bell, so Benito and Angel traded some quick offense. Angel hit a springboard dropkick on Uno at 1:30. Angel and Benito took turns diving to the floor on Uno! In the ring, Benito went for a cover, but of course Angel pulled him off of Uno. Angel hit a springboard stunner on Uno for a nearfall at 3:00.

Benito and Angel shoved each other then traded chops. Uno got back in and he tossed Benito to the floor onto Angel. Uno rolled to the floor and repeatedly chopped Benito in front of the fans, and continued to beat him down as they got in the ring. Uno hit a backbreaker over his knee on Angel at 7:00. Angel hit some chops that Uno no-sold, and Uno casually removed his Mankind-style tie and unbuttoned his white shirt. Both Angel and Benito chopped Uno, then they took turns superkicking Uno until he fell back into the ropes and his arms got tied! They kicked him some more until he fell to the floor. Angel hit a mid-ring Spanish Fly on Benito, and they were both down at 10:30.

Benito hit a frogsplash for a nearfall, but Uno got back in and made the save. Angel hit a Spanish Fly off the ropes on Benito. Uno hit a decapitating clothesline on Angel, then a piledriver for a nearfall. Uno tied up both men, sat down on them, and cranked on their legs at 13:00. Uno hit another jumping piledriver on Benito for a nearfall. Uno was frustrated, went to the floor, and slid in several chairs and a door. However, Benito superkicked a chair that Uno was holding. Angel and Benito hit a team powerbomb on Uno onto two open chairs at 16:00.

Angel hit a frogsplash, then Benito hit one! They both went for the cover and got a nearfall; the announcers said it was unclear what happens if they both pin Uno. Junior hit an enzuigiri on Angel; Angel hit a Canadian Destroyer on Benito. Those two fought on the ropes, and Benito hit a stunner to the mat. Benito then nailed a 450 Splash on Angel. However, Uno jumped in the ring, applied a Camel Clutch with a choke, and Benito tapped out. That was really, really good action. Like I said, I don’t recall seeing Angel before, but he really stood out here.

Evil Uno defeated Matt Angel and Junior Benito to retain the C*4 Title at 17:48.

* Evil Uno got on the mic and praised Benito, saying he’s the best student he’s ever taught. He said there is no “man” on the roster he can’t beat. Nicole Alexa hopped in the ring and hit him from behind with a chair. So, apparently she’s got next!

Focus Pro, “Mo Money Mo Problems 2,” Braintree, Mass., Nov. 30, 2024 (IWTV)

This is a nice, little brewery building. The ring is pushed up against the wall, but it appears we have maybe 150-200 fans watching as they were packed into this tiny room.

Mani Ariez vs. Marcus Mathers. This match was mid-show. Mathers is a WWE ID prospect. I haven’t seen Ariez before; he’s a Black man and he wore green and black. Good mat reversals to open. Mathers hit some dropkicks that knocked Ariez to the floor. In the ring, Marcus backed him into a corner and hit a series of chops at 4:30. He hit a second-rope crossbody block, then a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall at 6:30. Ariez caught Mathers coming off the ropes and hit a fallaway slam at 8:30. Mathers dove through the ropes and nailed Ariez. In the ring, Ariez hit a stunner for a nearfall. Ariez hit some clotheslines. Mathers hit an Ospreay-style heel hook kick. Mathers got a flipping Sunset Flip rollup and scored the pin.

Marcus Mathers defeated Mani Ariez at 11:57.

Tyree Taylor vs. Dezmond Cole for the Focus Pro Title. This was the main event. Tyree is a big Black man, comparable to Shane Taylor or Willie Mack. I always compare Cole to a young Ricochet; both men are regulars on shows I watch from the Northeast indy scene. So, the size difference is quite notable here. They locked up and Tyree easily shoved him to the mat. Tyree jawed at the crowd. Cole slapped Tyree in the back of the head and danced; the commentators agreed that wasn’t smart of him. Cole hit a headscissors that sent Tyree into a corner, then a stunner. Tyree dropped Cole throat-first onto the top rope at 2:30.

Tyree stomped on Dezmond and kept him grounded. Cole hit a Stinger Splash into the corner and was fired up. Tyree hit a stunner across the ropes at 6:00. Cole got back into the ring before a count-out, but Tyree kept him grounded. Tyree hit some kicks in the corner. Cole trapped Tyree’s head in the corner and kicked his face at 10:00. Cole hit a DDT and they were both down. Dezmond nailed a flip dive to the floor at 11:30 and this crowd was fired up. In the ring, Cole accidentally hit the ref! Tyree then accidentally speared the ref! Cole hit some kicks that staggered Tyree, then an impressive snap suplex out of the corner at 13:00. He hit a Shining Wizard for a visual pin, but we had no ref!

La La hopped on the ring apron and distracted Cole. It allowed Tyree to hit a discus clothesline. The groggy ref slowly counted, but Cole kicked out at two. Cole avoided a powerbomb and he got a Code Red for a nearfall. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Cole hit a rolling kick at 16:00. Tyree nailed a Buckle Bomb, then a sit-out powerbomb for the pin. A really good match. Cole is another guy I could see getting a WWE ID contract.

Tyree Taylor defeated Dezmond Cole to retain the Focus Pro Title at 16:26.

* This isn’t over! Mani Ariez ran to the ring, cashed in a title shot, and pinned Tyree to win the title in 41 seconds!

Northern Federation of Wrestling, “Treefort of Terror,” Ridgefield Park, N.J., Oct. 25, 2024 (IWTV)

Unfortunately, the crowd is perhaps 30-50, which is just shocking. This building is used for so many wrestling shows, I think locals get spoiled! (I admittedly didn’t know almost anyone on this show except for the marquee final match.

Alec Price vs. Ryan Clancy for the NFW Title. This was the main event; both men have wrestled on AEW/ROH TV in recent months, and Clancy just returned from a European tour, and are both among my favorites. Price is the heel here and he stalled on the floor. An intense lock up in the ring. The cameras at ringside are darker than I’d prefer. Good standing switches and a feeling-out process, and they traded deep armdrags and had a standoff at 3:00. Price took control and stomped on him, and hit a hard Irish Whip into the corner. They traded forearm strikes. Price hit a snap suplex for a nearfall at 7:30. He tossed Clancy over the top rope to the floor, and they fought at ringside.

Price whipped Clancy head-first into the ring post at 9:30, and he jawed at the fans. They got in the ring, but Clancy hit a dropkick on Price, who was on the top rope, sending Price falling to the floor! Clancy hit a plancha onto Price. In the ring, Clancy hit some jab punches and a scoop bodyslam, then a Thesz Press and some punches. Price hit a tornado DDT, then a dive through the ropes at 12:30. Back in the ring, Price hit the Emergency flying leg lariat for a believable nearfall. Clancy hit a big backbody drop. They traded punches at 14:30. Clancy hit a German Suplex and a frogsplash for the pin! New champion! Give these two a LOT of credit; they went out there and wrestled like there were 500 fans in the stands, not 30 to 50.

Ryan Clancy defeated Alec Price to win the NFW Title at 15:10.

* TJ Crawford dove into the ring and beat up Clancy. TJ vowed he would win the title on December 6th.

Love Wrestling, “Diary of a Mad Grappler,” Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, Oct. 25, 2024 (IWTV)

This is a small theater with the ring next to a stage, and the crowd is maybe 100; I’ve seen a show from here before. (It was from the first time I saw Zoe Sager). The fact this show is a month old is why I decided to check in on just these final two matches; I was falling behind! (Sager had not gotten her WWE ID contract at the time of this match.)

Zoe Sager vs. Allie Katch vs. Eli Surge vs. Dean Richtor vs. Jack Pride in a five-way. This was the co-main event. Sager is another WWE ID prospect; I’ve only seen a couple of her matches. She is really short with long, blonde hair. I don’t know any of the three men here. Richtor is bald with a good physique. Pride is dressed like “Goth/Crow” Sting. Surge wore a metallic blanket outfit. He wears a tinfoil hat, so he is apparently a conspiracy theory guy. The three guys immediately fought in the ring. The women hopped back in the ring and hit the guys. They did a lot of comedy with the tinfoil hats. Pride hit a twisting neckbreaker on Katch. Zoe hit a unique kick while doing a headstand at 2:30! Nice! Katch hit a DDT on Richtor.

Surge speared Sager. Katch nailed a piledriver on Sager for a nearfall. Pride and Katch clotheslined each other, and suddenly everyone was down at 6:00. Surge and Richtor brawled. Katch hit a piledriver for a nearfall. Zoe hit some uppercuts, then a Lungblower on Richtor, then a uranage on Katch. Sager climbed to the top rope; three wrestlers came out of the back, so she hit a crossbody block on them at 8:30. However, they dragged Sager to the back! Surge slammed someone for the pin. An okay match; I tuned in to see Sager, and in a five-way that had a lot of comedy, I didn’t get to see enough of her in-ring skills here.

Eli Surge defeated Zoe Sager, Allie Katch, Dean Richtor, and Jack Pride in a five-way at 9:10.

Marz the Specialist vs. Blake Christian for the Love Pro Wrestling Title. This was the main event. See what I wrote above about Marz’s match with Kushida. Blake is looking depressed; the commentators noted his losing streak in GCW, so he’s carrying that storyline over to here. They shook hands and had an intense lockup. Quick reversals, and Blake hit a dropkick at 2:30 that popped the crowd and sent Marz to the floor. In the ring, Marz hit a back suplex Marz hit a missile dropkick for a nearfall at 5:00. Blake hit a handspring-back-crossbody block, then a dive through the ropes and barreled onto Marz. They fought at ringside and up onto the stage, which is even with the ring. In the ring, Blake stomped on Marz’s arm as Marz was holding the top rope at 7:30, and Blake immediately began to target the left arm and work it over.

Blake snapped the arm backward, earning a “you sick f—!” chant. Marz finally hit an enzuigiri at 12:00 and a running knee strike, and they were both down. Marz hit a neckbreaker over his knee and the crowd rallied for him. Blake nailed a doublestomp to the chest, and we got a “both these guys!” chant. Blake hit a handspring-back-spin kick. He draped Marz over the top rope and hit a splash to his back. He hit a top-rope doublestomp for a nearfall at 14:30. They traded forearm strikes while on their knees. Blake hit a Pele Kick; he went for another handspring-back-move, but Marz caught him with a German Suplex.

Blake hit a mid-ring Spanish Fly and they were both down at 17:00. They fought on the ring apron. In the ring, Marz applied a Fujiwara Armbar in the middle of the ring! Blake was able to escape and hit a Dragon Suplex. Marz hit a powerslam, then a top-rope moonsault for a nearfall. They traded rollups, and Blake hit a running knee to the chin and a Death Valley Driver, then a Lethal Injection for a nearfall at 20:30. Marz hit a package piledriver for a believable nearfall, and the crowd chanted, “That was three!” Blake hit a top-rope Spanish Fly, then a springboard 450 Splash for a believable nearfall. Blake leapt off the top rope, but Marz caught him, hit a TKO stunner, and scored the pin. A really nice showcase match for both men. “I don’t know what else to say!” a commentator said. (I really like that in two consecutive months, they brought in a big-name wrestler. Note I just reviewed Kushida’s match against Marz!)

Marz the Specialist defeated Blake Christian to retain the LPW Title at 25:19.

Chicago Style Wrestling, “Second City Showdown IV,” Franklin Park, Ill., Nov. 15, 2024 (IWTV)

This is a nice, larger building and I’ve seen matches from this venue before. The crowd is maybe 200.



“Warhorse” Jake Parnell vs. Conan Lycan in a steel cage for the CSW Championship. This was the main event. Parnell immediately tried to climb the cage walls. Lycan threw Parnell against the cage and he hit a Pounce. Jake hit a huracanrana and again tried to climb out. Parnell hit a running powerbomb for a nearfall at 2:30. He hit a German Suplex and remained in charge. Lycan hit a standing powerbomb, then a Shining Wizard, at 6:00. He hit a twisting suplex and a moonsault for a nearfall. Lycan hit a top-rope corkscrew splash. Parnell hit a hard clothesline at 8:00. He climbed to almost the top of the cage and hit an elbow drop for a believable nearfall. Warhorse again climbed the cage, but this time he went over the top and tried to escape; Lycan grabbed him, pulled him back in, and hit a top-rope superplex at 10:00, and they were both down.

They got up and traded forearm strikes. Parnell hit a short-arm clothesline, then a German Suplex and they were both down at 12:30. Someone from outside the cage swung a chair at the cage but missed. Lycan hit a powerbomb. Several guys brawled outside the cage; the camera work missed a lot of this. Shain Boucher got into the ring but he missed a doublestomp on Lycan. Lycan hit an F5 Slam on Boucher. Lycan picked up Boucher and launched him like a lawn dart out the open cage door and onto several guys on the floor at 16:30! Cool spot.

However, it allowed Parnell to hit a low blow. Lycan threw a chair at Parnell’s head; Parnell threw a chair at Lycan, and they were both down. Now Jay Marston came to ringside. He opened the cage door and urged Warhorse to escape, but then he slammed the door shut on Parnell! Lycan hit an Ospreay-style Stormbreaker, then a top-rope Phoenix Splash for the pin! New champion! A man that big should not be able to do moves like that!

Conan Lycan defeated “Warhorse” Jake Parnell to win the CSW Title at 18:35.

Stan Stylz “Intergender Bonanza,” Williamstown, N.J., Nov. 21, 2024 (IWTV)

This is their training center and I’ve seen multiple shows from this venue. The crowd is perhaps 50-80.



Zayda Steel and Stan Stylz vs. Marcus Mathers and Airica Demia. This was the main event. Both Zayda and Marcus have received WWE ID contracts, and green-haired Demia has wrestled on AEW/ROH this year. Stylz is the stereotypical Jersey Shore meathead. Steel and Stylz are the heels, and they attacked Mathers to open. The babyfaces hit a double noggin’ knocker. They pushed the heels into opposite corners and punched them as the crowd counted to 10. Steel and Mathers locked up at 2:00 as the commentators talked about them both having ID contracts; Zayda tried some shoulder tackles that didn’t budge Marcus. She hit a huracanrana. He hit a deep armdrag and twisted Zayda’s left arm. Demia tagged in and continued to work the left arm. Stylz tagged in at 4:30 but the babyfaces worked over his left arm, too.

The women fought, with Demia mounting Zayda and repeatedly punching her, then rammed Steel’s head into the turnbuckles. Stylz whipped off some tear-a-way pants and struck Demia with them at 7:00, and he began working her over. Zayda went for an Unprettier, but Demia blocked it. Mathers got the hot tag at 9:00 and traded blows with Stylz. Marcus hit a Blue Thunder Bomb on Stylz. Zayda hit a Lungblower on Mathers’ back. Zayda hit a jumping knee on Marcus in the corner at 11:00. Stylz hit a Rude Awakening on Mathers. Demia got the hot tag at 12:30 and she pushed Stylz onto Zayda, then she hit some running European Uppercuts in opposite corners on the heels. Demia hit an Eat D’Feat kick on Stylz for a nearfall.

The babyfaces hit some Atomic Drops on Stylz. Mathers hit a stunner for a nearfall at 14:30. Mathers hit a Superman Punch on Stylz. Demia set up for one but Zayda dragged her to the floor. Stylz sprayed whipped cream into Mathers’ throat and hit a stunner. Zayda hit an Unprettier for a nearfall. The guys traded forearms while on their knees; the women traded blows while on their feet, and the ref had lost control. The babyfaces hit stereo clotheslines. However, they almost collided! Zayda jumped in and hit a stunner on Marcus. Demia hit a punch on Zayda. Demia’s father (a wrestler who was managing her here) ripped off a shirt and revealed he was joining the heels! Stylz sprayed whipped cream into Demia’s throat, hit a stunner, and scored the pin. Decent intergender action. I remain quite high on Steel and Mathers, and Demia is one to watch.

Zayda Steel and Stan Stylz defeated Marcus Mathers and Airica Demia at 18:53.

Pro Wrestling Magic, “Christmas Party,” November 24,2024 Ridgefield Park, N.J., 2024 (IWTV)



Kelsey Raegan vs. Notorious Mimi for the PWM Women’s Title. Mimi wrestled as Sloane Jacobs in NXT and was a star of the Apple+ docu-series about the Monster Factory, and I’ve always been a fan. This match opened the show. She wore her light blue gear and angel wings, but she’s a heel here. The tall, thin Raegan wore sparkly black. They immediately fought on the mat, and Kelsey hit a headscissors takedown and a diving European Uppercut for a nearfall at 1:30. Mimi hit some knee lifts to the chest as they fought on the apron, then a DDT onto the ring apron. Back in the ring, Mimi was in charge, hitting a snap suplex for a nearfall at 3:30. She mounted Kelsey and repeatedly punched her.

Mimi hit a clothesline and was booed. She hit a faceplant for a believable nearfall. Kelsey fired up and hit a series of chops, then a rolling kick on the mat for a nearfall at 7:30. Mimi hit a 619, then a Samoan Drop for a nearfall, and the crowd rallied for Raegan. Kelsey hit a tornado DDT. Mimi hit a Lungblower move to the chest. The commentators pointed out that Mimi’s chest has turned red from chops. Raegan hit a twisting slam and pinned Mimi. Good action.

Kelsey Raegan defeated Notorious Mimi to retain the PWM Women’s Title at 9:35.

Wrestling For A Cause, “Welcome To The Property,” Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, Nov. 10, 2024 (IWTV)

Cappuccino Jones vs. JTG. This was a mid-show match. Jones (comparable to NJPW’s Kevin Knight or the Human Tornado) is the latest WWE ID prospect, and the commentators praised his growth in the building, and he got a “you deserve it!” chant from the fans at the bell. If you haven’t seen JTG in a few years, he has grown his hair and beard out and has put on some good muscle mass; he’s barely recognizable from his WWE run. They shook hands at the bell and traded standing switches to open. They traded deep armdrags, both missed dropkicks, and we had a standoff at 2:00 and we got a “this is awesome!’ chant. JTG popped him up and hit a neckbreaker, then he hit a spinebuster for a nearfall.

JTG was now in charge and hit some chops, then a backbreaker over his knee at 5:00. He hit a swinging bodyslam for a nearfall. Jones fired up and hit a clothesline and some jab punches, then a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall at 7:30, and the crowd chanted “He’s up next!” JTG hit a spinning uranage for a nearfall, then another bodyslam move for a nearfall. Jones hit the “Decaffeinator” (swinging neckbreaker) for the clean pin. The commentators shouted that it was the biggest win of Jones’ career. “Can you believe what we just saw!” one said. They shook hands and hugged. Several wrestlers hopped in the ring and hugged Jones; they did a great job of making this a ‘big moment,’ it’s a great way to push a WWE ID prospect.

Cappuccino Jones defeated JTG at 10:40.

Intense Wrestling Entertainment, “Kings of Controversy III,” Augusta, Ga., Nov. 23, 2024 (IWTV)

This is a small room with maybe 100-150 fans.

Maggie Lee vs. Brittany Jade. This match went on second. Maggie is about 5’11” and a former volleyball player, and she recently has had a few TNA matches under the name Maggie Moore; she started in the Midwest, trained by Seth Rollins, and she recently competed in Maine, and is now here in Georgia. Brittany is the heel, jawing at the fans. She has a few tattoos and wore all black. Maggie hit a running knee to the side of the head, sending Jade to the floor. Lee kicked Jade into the guardrail and they fought on the floor. In the ring, Jade was in charge and kept Lee grounded. She hit a suplex for a nearfall at 4:00. Maggie hit a mid-ring buttbump for a nearfall.

Jade hopped on Maggie’s back and applied a sleeper. Maggie hit some Polish Hammers and a Helluva Kick. Jade hit a short-arm clothesline at 6:30, but Maggie hit a Sabin-style Cradle Shock for a nearfall. Jade hit a Lungblower to the back, then a running knee to the chin for the pin. Good action.

Brittany Jade defeated Maggie Lee at 7:40.

Final Thoughts: There is so much good wrestling out there. I suggest trying what I’ve done here — sample a match or two from the top of the card and see what you like.