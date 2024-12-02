TNA Impact preview: The lineup for Thursday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
TNA is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s TNA Impact television show.
-Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy defend the TNA Tag Team Titles
-PCO & Sami Callihan vs. “The Good Hands” Jason Hotch and John Skyler
-Trent Seven vs. JDC vs. Kushida vs. Leon Slater vs. Ace Austin to become No. 1 contender to the X Division Title
Powell's POV: TNA Impact airs Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET.
