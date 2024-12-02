TNA Impact preview: The lineup for Thursday’s show

CategoriesImpact News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s TNA Impact television show.

-Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy defend the TNA Tag Team Titles

-PCO & Sami Callihan vs. “The Good Hands” Jason Hotch and John Skyler

-Trent Seven vs. JDC vs. Kushida vs. Leon Slater vs. Ace Austin to become No. 1 contender to the X Division Title

Powell’s POV: TNA Impact airs Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are available on Fridays. My audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).