WWE Raw rating: Seth Rollins vs. Bronson Reed, Bron Breakker vs. Sheamus for the Intercontinental Title

November 19, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.516 million viewers for USA Network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. Viewership was down from last week’s 1.564 million average. Raw delivered a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic, equal to last week’s 0.49 rating.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Raw averaged 1.502 million viewers, and the second hour averaged 1.530 million viewers. One year earlier, the November 20, 2023 edition of Raw delivered 1.459 million viewers and a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the brand’s Survivor Series go-home show.

