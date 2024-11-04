WWE Crown Jewel 2024 sets new viewership record

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release to tout the increases in viewership of the 2024 WWE Crown Jewel event.

November 4, 2024 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that Saturday’s Crown Jewel event from Riyadh saw a 28% viewership increase vs. 2023, marking a new record as the most-viewed WWE event ever from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Additionally, the sixth annual Crown Jewel sold out Mohammed Abdo Arena in Saudi Arabia’s capital city.

The event was highlighted by the introduction of the Crown Jewel Championship Titles which were decided by champion vs. champion matches. Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes outlasted World Heavyweight Champion Gunther in the main event and Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan defeated WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax to capture the inaugural Crown Jewel titles.

Powell’s POV: The Crown Jewel Championship concept didn’t do much for this viewer, but it apparently resonated with the masses to some degree.