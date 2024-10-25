WWE Smackdown results (10/25): Powell’s review of Motor City Machine Guns vs. DIY for a shot at the WWE Tag Team Titles, Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes “game seven” with LA Knight as special referee

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Smackdown (Episode 1,313)

Brooklyn, New York at Barclays Center

Aired live October 25, 2024 on USA Network

[Hour One] The Crown Jewel Championship belt handlers were shown exiting an elevator and then walking backstage while Michael Cole checked in on commentary. Separate shots aired of Gunther and Cody Rhodes in the backstage area, followed by shots of the Motor City Machine Guns and DIY…

Randy Orton walked through the back and stopped a the Gorilla Position while his entrance music played. Orton spoke with Paul “Triple H” Levesque, who gave him a negative response and then pointed toward the entrance area (there was no audio of the conversation). Orton threw his hands up and then made his entrance.

Ring announcer Alicia Taylor introduced Orton once he was inside the ring. Orton said he’d been doing everything he could to get his hands on Kevin Owens, but for some reason he is off limits. Orton recalled Nick Aldis saying it was above his pay grade. Orton called out Triple H, saying that if he didn’t know any better, he’d think that Triple H was protecting Owens from him.

Triple H’s entrance music played and he was shown standing up from his spot at the Gorilla Position. Triple H spoke as he walked toward the ring and said he would have preferred to do this off-air. Triple H mentioned that Orton can’t seem to get to work on time and said they’d talk about that later.

Orton accused Triple H of protecting Owens. Once in the ring, Triple H said the match isn’t going to happen. Orton told Triple H to admit that it’s because he’s protecting Owens. Triple H said he’s not protecting Owens, he’s trying to protect Orton.

Triple H said he’s known both men since the started in WWE. Triple H said Owens wanted to be called the Prize Fighter because it’s only about business and that’s true. Triple H spoke about how Owens has taken out friends without thinking twice. He said that for some reason, Owens trusted Orton and Cody Rhodes.

Triple H said that in the mind of Owens, Orton and Cody turned on him. Triple H said there was something disconnected in Owens when he spoke with him and he doesn’t want to put Owens in the ring with Orton. Triple H said Orton just returned after 18 months away due to having steel rods inserted in his back. Triple H said he didn’t want to see Orton go back on the shelf, perhaps even permanently.

Orton said he didn’t ask Paul Levesque to come to the ring and he didn’t ask the COO to come to the ring. Orton said he wanted The Game to come to the ring, the same guy who beat his ass on his own front lawn back in the day. Orton said this isn’t a case of him being impulsive and he knows what’s at stake with his health.

Orton said that if Triple H were in his shoes, he wouldn’t sit back and let it side. Orton said Triple H would do what they’ve always done by handling business in the ring. Orton asked Triple H to give him a match with Owens at the Crown Jewel event.

Triple H took a long pause and looked to the crowd. Orton stood on the ropes and fired up the fans. “I hope to God you all know what you’re asking for,” Triple H said. “You want Kevin Owens at Crown Jewel, you got it. Randy, from this moment going forward, I suggest you protect yourself at all times.” Triple H dropped the mic and made his exit…

Powell’s POV: The segment was highly effective in terms of putting over the Owens character as being more dangerous than ever. Sure, we all knew that Triple H would eventually make the match, but it was his mic work about Owens that made his involvement worthwhile. By the way, Jake Barnett and I swapped coverage duties this week, but he will be back on Smackdown coverage next Friday. If you need your Barnett fix, check out his appearance on Wade Keller’s Pro Wrestling Post Show shortly after Smackdown goes off the air.

Cole and Corey Graves spoke from their desk at ringside and set up a video package on the feud between Andrade and Carmelo Hayes. The video featured comments from both men about their “game seven” match…

U.S. Champion LA Knight made his entrance with a red warmup vest over his referee shirt heading into a commercial break… [C] Entrances for the game seven match took place…

1. Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes with LA Knight as special referee. A graphic listed the results of the first six matches with each wrestler winning three. Knight wore his vest, shades, and his title belt on. Andrade caught Hayes with an elbow to start the match and covered him for a two count.

Andrade put the boots to Hayes in the corner. Knight called him off. When Andrade didn’t look pleased, Knight told him to go ahead and hit him and get disqualified. Hayes put one hand on Knight’s back to push himself up and then hit Andrade with the other. Hayes put the boots to Andrade in the corner and was pulled off by Knight after a four count.

Andrade sent Hayes to ringside. Andrade set up for a move, but Knight stopped him and was booed. Knight started counting Hayes while leaning between the ropes. Andrade performed a flip dive over Knight and onto Hayes heading into a break. [C]

Hayes stuffed Andrade’s finisher, but Andrade hit him with a Destroyer instead. Andrade followed up with double knees in the corner and covered Hayes for a two count. When Hayes kicked out, Andrade landed on top of Knight. Hayes rolled up Andrade, but Knight was regrouping.

Hayes avoided a shot from Andrade, who stopped short of hitting Knight. Hayes threw a kick that Andrade avoided and it took out Knight. Hayes got a visual pinfall on Andrade while Knight was on the floor. Knight pulled Hayes out of the ring and dumped him on top of the broadcast table.

Andrade took a swing at Knight, who ducked it, and then put Andrade down with the BFT. Hayes returned to the ring and also took a BFT. Knight went to ringside and rang the bell.

Andrade fought Carmelo Hayes to an apparent no-contest in 9:45.

Knight grabbed a mic and said to hell with game seven. He said there were losers in the ring and declared himself the winner of game seven…

Powell’s POV: Weak. I assume this leads to a Triple Threat for the U.S. Championship. Knight came off like a dick for dressing the way he did while working as a referee and for ruining the deciding match of the series. Cole made a point of saying that he didn’t know if he agreed with Knight’s comments, but Graves really heeled on Knight, so this wasn’t a heel turn, it was just Knight being a d-bag babyface.

Footage aired from earlier in the day of Tiffany Stratton telling Nia Jax that she was back and was happy to do whatever she needed. Jax spoke about Naomi being a thorn in her side. Stratton volunteered to take care of her, but Jax sang the praises of Candice LeRae for pinning Bayley last week.

Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell entered the room. LeRae told Jax she would take care of the Naomi problem. LeRae scowled while telling Stratton that she could just relax… Cole hyped Naomi vs. LeRae for after the break… [C]

LA Knight was walking backstage when Smackdown general manager Nick Aldis approached him and asked, “What the hell was that?” Knight tried to defend his action, but Aldis cut him off and told him he would face Andrade and Hayes in a Triple Threat at Crown Jewel…

2. Candice LeRae (w/Indi Hartwell) vs. Naomi. Both entrances were televised. Cole hyped NXT Halloween Havoc for Sunday and mentioned the women’s tag team match. Naomi was on the offensive early, but LeRae drove Naomi’s face onto the ring apron heading into an early break. [C]

Naomi hit a pair of dropkicks and followed up with a bulldog. Naomi connected with a kick from the ropes and covered LeRae for a two count. LeRae came back with a neckbreaker over the middle rope. LeRae ran the ropes and was greeted by a Naomi kick from the apron.

Hartwell ran Naomi into the ring post while the referee was tending to LeRae. Bayley ran out and took out Hartwell at ringside by hitting her with a forearm and then running her into the barricade. Naomi used the distraction to perform a move on LeRae before pinning her.

Naomi defeated Candice LeRae in 8:50.

Powell’s POV: I get a kick out of LeRae serving as a minion for Jax, so I was hopeful that she would steal another victory. That said, there could be a storyline reason for it happening.

The handlers were shown with the Crown Jewel Championship while Cole said Cody Rhodes and Gunther would appear after the break… [C]

A sponsored clip aired of John Cena’s first match and meeting with Undertaker, and then Cole hyped WrestleMania tickets…

Lin-Manuel Miranda was shown in the front row. Graves said he’s never seen Miranda’s eyes light up like they did when he saw the Crown Jewel Championship (oh, boy). The belt was shown on a podium set up inside the ring…

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes made his entrance and greeted a young fan who was wearing his American Nightmare mask.

[Hour Two] As Cody was playing to fans, Gunther’s entrance music played and then the World Heavyweight Champion made his entrance. Gunther shook the Cody fan’s hand before entering the ring. “So, Cody, what do you want to talk about?” Gunther asked.

Cody looked at the ridiculously enormous title belt on the podium and said it was obvious. Cody asked Gunther why he wants to leave Crown Jewel as Crown Jewel Champion. Gunther started by saying it was totally unnecessary for Cody to mention his daughter week and said the title has nothing to do with Cody’s daughter.

Gunther said he doesn’t understand why Cody drags the people closest to him into his business. Gunther said Cody finishing his story was all about Dusty Rhodes. Gunther said Cody wants to be the quarterback and tried to live up to someone else’s standards by asking for the John Cena schedule.

Gunther said Cody tries to make things more dramatic than they are. Gunther said he wants to win the belt because he is the greatest pro wrestler in the world. Gunther asked Cody what the real reason he wants to win the title is.

Cody said that was the dumbest question that has ever been asked of him in a wrestling ring. Cody played to the fans and counted down so they could do the “whoa.” Cody brought up Gunther’s line about him being dramatic. Cody asked if Gunther’d seen his brother and the rest of his family and said damn right he’s dramatic.

Cody asked Gunther where he was yesterday and the day before that. Cody said he was at Allegiant Stadium making all the media rounds, but Gunther couldn’t be bothered to get out of bed. Cody said Gunther has part of being champion down, but he’s missing out on the giant responsibility that comes with it.

Gunther held up his title and said he’s the workhorse champion for the company and he knows everything about responsibility. Gunther said he gets the same requests that Cody does, but he just tells them no. Gunther said he has the guts to say no to the boss, the media, charities, and the fans.

Gunther said the reason Cody doesn’t say no and put himself first is that if he stops being the servant for everybody else then his little story is over. Gunther said that makes Cody a gutless champion who will always be secondary to him.

Cody mentioned Gunther’s “Ring General” name. Cody said Gunther is no general because he leads no one. Cody said his own career is built on guts. Cody said guts are ending a civil discussion and taking the first shot. Cody fired away at Gunther.

Ludwig Kaiser ran out to help Gunther. Cody got the better of Kaiser, but Gunther grabbed Cody from behind and held him while Kaiser hit him. Gunther waited for Cody to stand up and then put him right back down with a lariat.

Randy Orton ran out, causing Gunther and Kaiser to roll to ringside. Orton picked up the WWE Championship belt and looked at it before handing it back to Cody. Cody’s music played while Gunther and Kaiser stood on the stage…

Powell’s POV: Anyway, the verbal exchange was strong. I am really looking forward to the Cody vs. Gunther match despite not giving a damn about that absurdly gaudy title belt.

Cole hyped a look back at last week’s Bloodline “carnage” for after the break… [C] Cole set up a video package that recapped last week’s Bloodline drama with Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso, plus The Bloodline costing Jey Uso the Intercontinental Title on Monday’s Raw…

Backstage, general managers Ava, Nick Aldis, and Adam Pearce informed the participants that Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill will defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles against Iyo Sky and Kairi Sane, Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson, and Chelsea Green and Piper Niven in a four-way match at Crown Jewel…

Powell’s POV: The WWE seamstresses must be extra busy making new gear with long sleeves and pants for all those women.

Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa made their entrance… [C]