AEW Dynamite preview: Tonight’s WrestleDream fallout show

October 16, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Mercedes Mone vs. Queen Aminata for the TBS Title

-Christian Cage vs. Jay White

-Shelton Benjamin vs. Lio Rush

-Adam Cole returns

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Big Bill and Bryan Keith

-Kazuchika Okada and “The Young Bucks” Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson vs. Kyle O’Reilly, Orange Cassidy, and Rocky Romero

Powell’s POV: AEW also released a graphic noting that Jon Moxley is the new AEW World Champion and “nobody is safe.” Dynamite will be live from San Jose, California at SAP Arena. Jake Barnett and I are swapping coverage this week, so join him for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesdays on TBS at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same night audio review of Dynamite will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).

