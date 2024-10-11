What's happening...

WWE Smackdown preview: The lineup for next week’s show

October 11, 2024

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the next WWE Smackdown.

-“Los Garza” Angel and Berto vs. a debuting tag team

Powell’s POV: A video package essentially confirmed that the debuting team will be “The Motor City Machine Guns” Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin.” Smackdown will be live on Friday from Columbia, South Carolina at Colonial Life Arena. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs Fridays on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s Smackdown audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.