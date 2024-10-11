What's happening...

TNA Impact preview: X Division Title match and more set for Thursday’s show

October 11, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s TNA Impact television show.

-Mike Bailey vs. Leon Slater for the X Division Title

-TNA Champion Nic Nemeth vs. Matt Cardona

-PCO vs. Rhino

Powell’s POV: The Cardona and PCO matches are “pick your poison” matches, meaning they selected opponents for one another. TNA Impact airs Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are available on Fridays along with my TNA Impact Hit List and exclusive audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Readers Comments (1)

  1. Joe Tisone October 11, 2024 @ 5:12 pm

    Am I missing your 2 reviews from last night? Can’t seem to find them. Just being nosy, Jason.

    Reply

