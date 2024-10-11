TNA Impact preview: X Division Title match and more set for Thursday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
TNA is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s TNA Impact television show.
-Mike Bailey vs. Leon Slater for the X Division Title
-TNA Champion Nic Nemeth vs. Matt Cardona
-PCO vs. Rhino
Powell’s POV: The Cardona and PCO matches are “pick your poison” matches, meaning they selected opponents for one another. TNA Impact airs Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are available on Fridays along with my TNA Impact Hit List and exclusive audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
Am I missing your 2 reviews from last night? Can’t seem to find them. Just being nosy, Jason.