TNA Bound For Glory: The lineup for TNA’s biggest event of the year

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the TNA Bound For Glory event that will be held on Saturday, October 26 in Detroit, Michigan at Wayne State Fieldhouse.

-Nic Nemeth vs. Joe Hendry for the TNA World Championship

-Jordynne Grace vs. Masha Slamovich for the Knockouts Tag Team Titles

-Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers vs. Ace Austin and Chris Bey vs. Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy in a Full Metal Mayhem match for the TNA Tag Team Titles

-PCO vs. Matt Cardona for the TNA Digital Media Title

-Moose vs. Mike Santana

Powell’s POV: The card is coming together nicely. Unfortunately, I have a conflict on the night of the show and it’s unlikely that I will be able to review it live. We may still have a live review, but I won’t know until we get a little close to the show.