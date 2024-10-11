TNA Bound For Glory: The lineup for TNA’s biggest event of the year

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for the TNA Bound For Glory event that will be held on Saturday, October 26 in Detroit, Michigan at Wayne State Fieldhouse.
-Nic Nemeth vs. Joe Hendry for the TNA World Championship
-Jordynne Grace vs. Masha Slamovich for the Knockouts Tag Team Titles
-Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers vs. Ace Austin and Chris Bey vs. Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy in a Full Metal Mayhem match for the TNA Tag Team Titles
-PCO vs. Matt Cardona for the TNA Digital Media Title
-Moose vs. Mike Santana
Powell’s POV: The card is coming together nicely. Unfortunately, I have a conflict on the night of the show and it’s unlikely that I will be able to review it live. We may still have a live review, but I won’t know until we get a little close to the show.
