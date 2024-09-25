AEW Dynamite results (9/25): Powell’s live review of Grand Slam featuring Bryan Danielson vs. Nigel McGuinness in a non-title match,  Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin for a shot at the AEW Title

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite “Grand Slam” (Episode 260)

Queens, New York at Arthur Ashe Stadium

Aired live September 25, 2024 on TBS

[Hour One] Dynamite opened with Nigel McGuinness making his entrance while Excalibur checked in on commentary with Taz, Tony Schiavone, and Jim Ross. Ring announcer Justin Roberts introduced Nigel McGuinness, who made his entrance.

Bryan Danielson’s entrance music played, but he didn’t come out. McGuinness heeled on Danielson and demanded that referee Paul Turner count out Danielson. Turner started his count. “The Final Countdown” played and then Danielson made his entrance.

1. AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson vs. Nigel McGuinness in a non-title match. The broadcast team played up the question of how healthy Danielson was. Ross noted that Danielson had a neck issue that required surgery, then added that he’s a gutty tough little bastard.

Danielson and McGuinness performed some early chain wrestling. Schiavone acknowledged that the last time he saw Danielson was when Jon Moxley put a bag over his head. Danielson drilled McGuinness with a slap to the face. McGuinness smiled and then returned the favor.

Both men traded uppercuts. Danielson threw a thigh kick at McGuinness, who acted like it caught him below the belt. McGuinness took Danielson down and threw shots at him until Danielson reversed it. Danielson caught McGuinness in the LeBell Lock. McGuinness teased tapping and then reached the rope with his foot to break the hold.

Danielson and McGuinness ended up at ringside. Danielson ran McGuinness’s head into the ring post. Danielson grabbed the arms of McGuinness and pulled him into the post again, but McGuinness slammed Danielson’s arm on the post before rolling him back inside the ring.

Danielson caught McGuinness with a dropkick in the corner and then threw kicks at his chest. Danielson suplexed McGuinness and then went up top. McGuinness cut him off and crotched him on the top turnbuckle and went for the Tower of London, but Danielson avoided it.

Danielson hit the Busaiku Knee, but he sold his right forearm rather than go for the pin. Danielson got up and threw kicks at a kneeling McGuinness. Danielson got McGuinness in an awkward position on the top turnbuckle, but McGuinness flipped over kicked Danielson’s backand clubbed Danielson’s chest before covering him for a two count.

McGuinness came back when he teetered in between the ropes and then hit lariat clothesline, but he only got a one count. Danielson fired up. McGuinness thumbed the eye of Danielson and then threw a ripcord lariat for a two count. McGuinness threw elbows at Danielson that looked soft.

McGuinness hit the Tower of London for a near fall. McGuinness put Danielson’s bad arm in a submission hold and wrenched back on it. Danielson rolled out of it and then threw elbow strikes at McGuinness until he was on his back.

Danielson and McGuinness traded strikes in the middle of the ring. Danielson got the better of it and threw headbutts, but McGuinness grabbed his arm and fell back while driving it into his knee. McGuinness hit Danielson with a knee strike. Danielson bounced off the ropes, but McGuinness turned him inside out with a clothesline that resulted in a near fall.

Danielson hooked McGuinness in the LeBell Lock, but he struggled to maintain the grip due to his forearm injury. Danielson released the hold and threw punches, then applied a modified version of the hold. McGuinness rolled onto Danielson, who got back on top of McGuinness and locked in the hold. McGuinness said thank you and then tapped out. Ross acknowledged that McGuinness said thank you.

AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson defeated Nigel McGuinness in 18:50 in a non-title match.

After the match, Christian Cage came out and was on the verge of singing his contract for a shot at the AEW World Championship. Kip Sabian ran out and stole the pen. Christian chased Sabian backstage and then came face to face with Pac and Claudio Castagnoli. Christian stopped in his tracks and then ran past them to go after Sabian…

Excalibur hyped Darby Allin vs. Jon Moxley as the main event, and said Hook vs. Roderick Strong for the FTW Title was up next… [C]

Powell’s POV: McGuinness can be very proud of his first singles match back since 2011. He did a great job and this was an enjoyable match. It obviously doesn’t hurt to work with Danielson, who more than held up his end of things. Good for both men for coming through with a fine match that added to their rich history together. I still question the logic of playing up the mystery of whether Danielson would appear on the show when they needed to sell tickets. The Christian tease was uneventful, and there’s just no indication that the fans are into the weird storyline with Kip Sabian.

2. Hook vs. Roderick Strong (w/Matt Taven, Mike Bennett) for the FTW Title. Both entrances were televised coming out of the commercial break. Both wrestlers ended up at ringside. Strong swung and missed with a kendo stick. Hook got the kendo stick and hit Strong, Taven, and Bennett with it. Strong hoisted up Hook and threw him at the ring post heading into a picture-in-picture break. [C]

Strong ran Hook into a chair that was wedged in the corner. Strong slammed Hook to the mat and covered him for a two count. Strong set up two chairs inside the ring. Hook did a shoulder throw that sent Strong crashing onto the chairs and then Hook covered him for two.

Strong powered up Hook and tossed him onto one of the chairs. Strong hit a boot to the head and got a near fall. Strong went for End of Heartache, but Hook countered into Redrum and got the submission win…

Hook defeated Roderick Strong in 9:00 to retain the FTW Title.

After the match, Strong offered Hook a handshake. Hook accepted the handshake and then Strong hugged him. The broadcast team acted surprised by Strong showing respect for Hook, who then went to the ropes and played to the crowd.

Hook left the ring and was interviewed by Tony Schiavone at ringside. Schiavone said that the FTW Title was introduced by Taz in 1998 right up the road in the Elk’s Lodge. Hook said all good things must come to an end.

On behalf of his family, Hook thanked every wrestler who competed for the championship as well as the fans who supported it. Hook announced that the title was officially retired. Hook handed the belt to his father Taz, and then they hugged… [C]

Powell’s POV: An enjoyable match with the surprise post match respect shown by Strong. It’s great that they are putting the FTW Title to rest and they did so in a nice moment between Taz and Hook. There are just too many title belts in AEW, so ditching the FTW Title is a good move.

A drone shot aired of the stadium area… Justin Roberts delivered the introductions for the AEW Tag Team Title match. The challengers entered to Will Ospreay’s entrance theme followed by the champions, who made a standard entrance as opposed to be raised from belong the stage…

3. “The Young Bucks” Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson vs. Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher for the AEW Tag Team Titles. Don Callis did not come out with his team, but he sat in on commentary for the match. Yes, of course Rick Knox was the referee.