5/3 WWE Raw Results: Powell’s live review of AJ Styles and Omos vs. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods for the Raw Tag Titles, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Naomi and Lana for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles, Bobby Lashley facing Braun Strowman or Drew McIntyre

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,458)

Live from Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center

Aired May 3, 2021 on USA Network

[Hour One] Raw opened with a recap of Braun Strowman earning a spot in the WWE Championship match at WrestleMania Backlash…

Footage aired from “earlier today” of Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville hosting MVP for a coin toss to determine whether Drew McIntyre or Braun Strowman would face Bobby Lashley during Raw. McIntyre and Strowman showed up and bickered. They held the coin toss, which Strowman won by picking heads.

Powell’s POV: You had to know they would go with Lashley vs. Strowman. It would be been ridiculous to go with Lashley vs. McIntyre without hyping the hell out of it as a WrestleMania rematch.

The broadcast team of Adnan Virk, Corey Graves, and Byron Saxton checked in…

Ring announcer Mike Rome introduced Raw Tag Champions AJ Styles and Omos, who made their entrance. Styles boasted about how they won the Raw Tag Titles in Omos’s first match ever. Styles said Omos wrecked New Day at WrestleMania and would do so again on Raw.

Styles asked the fans if they missed him and Omos. He said they are the Raw Tag Champions and of course the fans missed them. Styles said fans wondered where they went after WrestleMania. Styles said they partied off the coast of Florida in the Caribbean. He said they had better things to do than throw tomatoes like New Day. Styles also boasted that he is a Grand Slam Champion in WWE. He pointed out that it only took him five years.

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods interrupted by making their entrance. Kingston said he wasn’t sure if Styles and Omos still worked for WWE. Kingston and Woods mocked the work ethic of Styles and Omos by taking a vacation after winning the tag titles. Kingston said they are 11-time tag champions because they get up after they get knocked down and take their titles back.

Kingston recalled winning the WWE Championship at WrestleMania and pointed out that he showed up the next night on Raw. He once again called them out for taking a month off. Omos said “enough” and said he’d had enough of the morons joking around.

Omos said he apparently didn’t knock enough sense into the New Day duo at WrestleMania. He said neither one of them would be able to laugh once he finished with them. Woods said they were about to become 12-time champions… [C] An ad for NXT TV hyped the NXT Women’s Tag Title match and the return of Finn Balor…

Powell’s POV: The verbal exchange was nothing special, but I’m happy that it happened rather than simply going right to the match following the long layoff for Styles and Omos.

1. AJ Styles and Omos vs. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods for the Raw Tag Titles. Styles teased starting the match, then tagged in Omos, who grabbed Woods by the head and tossed him across the ring. Styles high-fived Omos, and the referee recognized it as a tag and made Styles enter the match. Styles was rolled up for a two count. Woods kicked Styles, who tumbled to ringside. Kingston tagged in and performed a trust fall dive that didn’t go so well. Kingston came up holding his lower back. [C]

The New Day duo tried to keep Styles in the ring to avoid Oos, but he eventually tagged in. Omos performed backbreakers on Kingston and Woods. With both opponents down, Omos tagged out. Styles climbed onto the shoulders of Omos and then hit the Phenomenal Forearm on Woods before pinning him…

AJ Styles and Omos beat Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods in 11:40 to retain the Raw Tag Titles.

Powell’s POV: I dig the dynamic between Styles and Omos. They are doing a nice job of taking the “accentuate the positives and hide the negatives” approach with Omos.

Backstage, Sonya Deville told Charlotte Flair that she understood her concerns and would take it under advisement. Flair smiled and laughed as Adam Pearce entered the room and asked what it was all about. Deville told him it was nothing that he needed to worry about. Pearce said he appreciates Deville’s input and feedback, but she was really overstepping her boundaries lately…

Bobby Lashley and MVP were shown talking with Kayla Braxton backstage in preparation for an interview. The broadcast team hyped Lashley vs. Strowman for later in the show…

A vignette aired for Eva Marie. She posed provocatively next to and on top of a sports car while asking if she had your attention. She spoke about twists and turns in life, and being in control. She also spoke of giving back and wanting to influence others to go after their own ambition like she did, so she’s back to where she started. A graphic listed “The Eva-lution coming soon”…

A fired up Graves wiped his brow and asked if Virk and Saxton believe in miracles. Virk yelled yes. Saxton asked if Graves needed some water…

Braxton interviewed Lashley and MVP on the interview set. MVP said Strowman’s luck ran out with the coin toss now that he’s facing Lashley. MVP said Strowman should consider himself lucky or unlucky to be in the ring with Lashley. MVP said Strowman and McIntyre don’t compare to Lashley. He praised their abilities and said no normal man could handle them. Lashley said he is no normal man. Lashley said he would lose the title without being pinned by McIntyre or Strowman and he wasn’t going to let that happen…

“Highlights” aired of the tomato tossing segment from last week…

Backstage, Elias and Jaxson Ryker tried to toss tomatoes at the New Day duo, but they hit Randy Orton instead. Riddle drove by on his scooter and said, “Hey, Randy”… Charlotte Flair made her entrance for a match against Dana Brooke… [C]

2. Charlotte Flair vs. Dana Brooke (w/Mandy Rose). Brooke’s entrance was televised. Brooke performed a pair of handspring elbows, then went up top and performed a Swanton for a two count. Brooke went for yet another handspring move, but Flair chop blocked her. Flair applied the Figure 8 and got the win…

Charlotte Flair beat Dana Brooke in 4:15.

After the match, Flair didn't release the hold. Mandy Rose entered the ring and dropkicked Flair, then hit her with a running knee that sent Flair to ringside. Sonya Deville was introduced as a "WWE Official" heading into a break…

A Drew McIntyre video package aired. Graves hyped that McIntyre would be interviewed later in the show…

Sonya Deville stood in the ring with Charlotte Flair and said she was a WWE Official equal to Adam Pearce. Deville said she was allowing Flair to make a proposal. Flair took issue with Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka for the Raw Women’s Championship being announced for WrestleMania Backlash.

Flair said she’s learned from the error of her ways and she’s happy to be reinstated, but Deville can’t tell her with a straight face that WrestleMania Backlash wouldn’t be a bigger deal with her on the card. Flair boasted that she is an influencer and the most famous face of the women’s division.

Flair told Deville that she gave her the opportunity to be in authority. She said that love her or hate her, the division needs her. Flair asked Deville to give her a match of her worth. Flair told Deville to add her to the Raw Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania Backlash.

[Hour Two] “Be fair to Flair,” Charlotte said. Nice. Deville said Flair made a compelling argument. She said the men have a Triple Threat match for the WWE Championship, and she would indeed add her to the Raw Women’s Championship match.

Raw Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley made her entrance. She said she’s put up with a lot from Flair, but this is crap. Ripley said Flair wasn’t in the WrestleMania match and there’s a reason why no one wants to see her in the match at WrestleMania Backlash. Ripley said nobody likes Flair. She boasted that she beat Asuka in a singles match, but she thinks Triple Threat matches are unfair. Ripley said this is all part of Deville’s plan.

Asuka made her entrance and said she could beat both women. Flair said she would walk out as champion. Ripley got in Deville’s face about adding Flair to the match. Flair took a cheap shot at Ripley, who rolled to the floor. Asuka hit Flair and then tossed her to ringside…

Powell’s POV: So Pearce confronted Deville earlier, but then he just stayed in the back while she went into business for herself?

Backstage, Braxton introduced Humberto Carrillo, then replayed footage of his segment with Sheamus from last week. Carrillo said he knows how it feels to be bullied and he won’t let Sheamus disrespect him. He said he would continue to accept Sheamus’s open challenges. Sheamus attacked Carrillo and eventually left him lying. Sheamus told Carrillo that it looked like he was in no position to accept his challenge tonight, but there’s always next week…

The Miz and John Morrison made their entrance. Morrison was announced as facing Damian Priest after the break… [C]

Deville returned backstage where she was confronted by Pearce, who asked if he needed to go to a higher authority because they were way beyond abuse of power. Deville claimed she sent him a text, which he said he didn’t receive. She said Pearce was right and they should be making decisions together, then they just stared at one another awkwardly…

Powell’s POV: At least they tried to explain it away, but it still doesn’t explain why Pearce doesn’t just reverse her decision if he has more power.

The Miz and John Morrison delivered a promo in the ring. Morrison once again referred to himself as Johnny Drip Drip. Miz complained about having tomatoes thrown at them last week. Miz ran through his credentials (again). Miz said that he gets no respect, so now Damian Priest left them not choice but to have Morrison beat respect into him. Morrison babbled on about “Drip Drip” again and then Priest made his entrance…

3. Damian Priest vs. John Morrison (w/The Miz). A brief Priest pre-taped promo aired before the bell. Priest clotheslined Morrison to ringside a minute into the match. [C] Priest went to the ropes and was distracted by Miz, which led to Morrison performing a Spanish Fly from the middle rope and then covering Priest for a two count.

Miz distracted the referee and it backfired because Morrison had Priest in an inside cradle. Priest came back with his Hit The Lights finisher and scored the pin…

Damian Priest defeated John Morrison in 7:50.

Powell’s POV: It’s hard enough to take Miz and Morrison seriously these days. Morrison isn’t making it any easier by acting like a clown with his Johnny Drip Drip nonsense. He comes off like he’s more concerned with making people in the back laugh than he is about selling viewers on his matches. Hopefully Miz costing Morrison this match is going to lead to a split because they two have a lot to offer, but they are ice cold as a duo.

Backstage, Mansoor signed a contract in Pearce’s office. Sheamus showed up and said that accidents happen and that’s why Carrillo wouldn’t be accepting his open challenge. Sheamus insulted Mansoor, who said that he’s now a Raw Superstar just like him. Sheamus mocked Mansoor by saying he was in the presence of greatness. Sheamus taunted him about accepting the open challenge and taking a boot to the head. After Sheamus left, Mansoor recalled Pearce saying things change a lot around here. Pearce told him that he better get used to it…

Backstage, Braxton interviewed MVP, who complained about Strowman weaseling his way into the WWE Championship match at WrestleMania Backlash. MVP said Lashley and McIntyre have a lot in common, then added that he wouldn’t be surprised if they teamed up and took out Strowman so that they could have their rightful singles match…

Clips of Lashley and Strowman in action were shown while Graves hyped their match…

4. Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik vs. Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin. The match was joined in progress and neither team received a televised entrance. Benjamin turned Dorado inside out with a clothesline and then covered him for a two count. Dorado came back with a tornado DDT and then dumped Alexander to the floor before tagging out. Dorado took out Benjamin with a dive, then Metalik performed his rope walk elbow drop and pinned Benjamin…

Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik beat Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin.

After the match, Alexander took the mic and told Benjamin to look at him. He said they went from being tag champions in Hurt Business to this. He said it’s no wonder that MVP and Lashley kicked them out. Alexander said they actually kicked Benjamin out because he was the weak link in Hurt Business since day one. Alexander said Benjamin had been given countless opportunities and asked him how many years he had left. Alexander said he was in his prime and wouldn’t waste another second with Benjamin. “Just like you, this team is done,” Alexander said before heading to the back…

Powell’s POV: The needless destruction of Alexander and Benjamin is complete. I guess they have to build up a babyface team so they can be fed to Styles and Omos.

Angel Garza stood backstage with a rose in his hand. Drew Gulak mocked him for being a lady’s man, yet failing to score. Gulak said the rose smelled almost as bad as Garza’s won-loss record. Gulak challenged Garza to a match. Garza said that he would shove the rose up Gulak’s ass once he wins the match…

Powell’s POV: A threat of a rose being shoved up someone’s ass? Business just picked up!!! Or not.

The broadcast team congratulated The Rock on “Young Rock” being picked up for a second season…

Backstage, Braxton asked Benjamin about the “harsh words” that Alexander dished out. Benjamin said he survived in the business because he can take the hit. He said he’s seen superstars come and go like Alexander. He said Alexander was in the Hurt Business because he saw something in him. Benjamin said Alexander can do whatever he wants, but he will respect him. Benjamin said he let him speak his piece, but if he continues done this road he will be another bright young star that fizzles out while he continues to survive…

Powell’s POV: A well delivered promo from Benjamin. More of that, please.

5. Angel Garza vs. Drew Gulak. Gulak’s entrance was not televised. Garza did the pants toss bit to start and went aggressively after Gulak. Garza dominated the match while the broadcast team spoke of him taking it to a new level. Garza performed the Wing Clipper and scored the clean win.

Angel Garza beat Drew Gulak in 2:20.

After the match, Garza picked up the rose from his corner and shoved it down the back of Gulak’s tights, then delivered a running kick to his ass…

Powell’s POV: He did it. He really did it. Is this his thing now? Will they auction off the “used” roses online? Only good can come from this. Think of all the pervert money they could make for charity, and then they could send the list of bidders to the FBI for a creeper watch list.

Riddle drove his scooter up to The Viking Raiders. He brought up the NFL Draft and asked if they cheer for the Vikings or Raiders. Erik said he’s a Browns fan. Ivar explained that they are the Viking Raiders. Riddle drove up to Orton and called him bro. Orton said he’s not Riddle’s bro. Riddle said they share common interests and goals, and are undefeated. Orton pointed out that they literally won a single match as a team. Orton then said they could go to the ring and win another one. Riddle started yapping, then Orton signaled for him to zip it, which Riddle did…

Graves hyped Orton and Riddle vs. Ryker and Elias…

[Hour Three] A Braun Strowman highlight video aired… Lashley vs. Strowman was hyped as the main event…

6. Randy Orton and Riddle vs. Jaxson Ryker and Elias. The entrances of all four men were televised. Late in the match, Orton hit Elias with an RKO, then Riddle performed a Floating Bro on Elias and pinned him…

Randy Orton and Riddle beat Jaxson Ryker and Elias in 5:20.

Powell’s POV: The longer they drag this out, the more people will cheer when Orton finally drops the annoying Riddle character with an RKO. I don’t think that’s what they are going for, but that’s how I see it ending up.

Backstage, Drew McIntyre was interviewed by Kayla Braxton. He brought up Mace and T-Bar. McIntyre wondered whose side they are on and why they took off their stupid masks and kept their stupid names. He said that whatever is meant to be will be, and that’s him caving in Lashley’s head and regaining the WWE Championship.

Braun Strowman showed up and brought up the possibility of McIntyre and Lashley teaming up on him. Strowman said he earned his spot and there’s nothing that either one of them can do to stop him from becoming WWE Champion. McIntyre said maybe not, but now he just needed to leave. Strowman walked away…

Sheamus made his entrance for the opening challenge… Mansoor made his entrance…

7. U.S. Champion Sheamus vs. Mansoor in a non-title match. Sheamus clotheslined Mansoor from the ropes to the floor. When Mansoor returned to the ring, Sheamus attacked him and pulled his lips to the side, which Graves called a Dublin Smile. Sheamus clubbed the chest of Mansoor, who fell back to ringside.

Sheamus followed to the floor where he pressed Mansoor overhead, then tossed him gut first onto the edge of the barricade. Mansoor struggled to beat the count, but he made a mean face and beat the count. In the ring, Mansoor capped off an offensive flurry with a tornado DDT for a two count. Mansoor went to the ropes, but Sheamus tripped him up. Sheamus, who had a small cut on his forehead, set up for his finisher, but Humberto Carrillo entered the ring and dropkicked him for the DQ finish.

Sheamus beat Mansoor by apparent DQ in 4:25.

Carrillo got some offense in before Sheamus put him down with a Brogue Kick. Mansoor got up and was put down with a Brogue Kick. Sheamus held his title belt over his head…

Powell’s POV: Mansoor takes a great beating. It’s nice to see him go from designated Saudi show winner to getting an actual spot on the Raw brand. I like that he didn’t actually take the clean pin, and that Carrillo once again showed heart by standing up to Sheamus.

Alexa Bliss was on her backstage swing set with her doll Lily and told viewers that they had fun and can’t wait to tell viewers all about it… [C] Bliss said Lili had fun while seeing her favorite superstars up close. She called it a nightmare come true. She said Lili loves to play hide and seek and she’s found her in some peculiar positions. She said Lili has gotten her hands dirty quite a few time and her favorite color is red.

Bliss said that where Lili goes, trouble seems to follow. Bliss acted like the doll spoke to her, then said Lili told her that a certain someone has beady little eyes, but she can’t say who yet because it’s their dirty little secret. Bliss said don’t blame her for what happens next. Bliss sang a song about Lily that ended with her asking, “Lily, what did you make me do?”…

Naomi and Lana made their entrance for the WWE Women's Tag Title match… Drew McIntyre, Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest were announced as the guests for Raw Talk…

8. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (w/Reginald) vs. Naomi and Lana for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles. The champions were in the ring coming out of the break. The challengers got out to a fast start and worked over Baszler. They hit a double facebuster on Baszler. Jax pulled Naomi to ringside. Lana had Baszler pinned, but Reginald distracted the referee. A short time later, Baszer put Lana in the Kirifuda Clutch and got the submission win…

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler beat Naomi and Lana in 2:00 to retain the WWE Women’s Tag Titles.

MVP delivered a promo while Lashley warmed up on the Gorilla Position set. MVP spoke about how it would be a battle of two bulls, and Lashley would be the dominant bull to survive. The duo made their entrance for the main event… [C]

Powell’s POV: Naomi and Lana were somewhat protected in defeat, presumably so that these teams can meet yet again after Baszler and Jax inevitably defeat Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke once again. Welcome to Groundhog Day.

9. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley (w/MVP) vs. Braun Strowman in a non-title match. Strowman’s entrance was televised coming out of the break. Strowman was in offensive control when Drew McIntyre made his entrance. Strowman went to ringside to confront him. Lashley leapt from the apron and hit Strowman from behind. Lashley and MVP approached McIntyre. Lashley offered McIntyre a fist bump, but McIntyre left him hanging. [C]

McIntyre was on commentary coming out of the break. He said that he won a Triple Threat over Strowman and Randy Orton, but Strowman keeps sticking his nose in his business. McIntyre said he could be in the ring with ten guys and he’d still get his title back at WrestleMania Backlash. McIntyre was asked what it’s like to be hit by Strowman. McIntyre said taking the Claymore Kick is worse.

In the ring, Strowman put Lashley in the Electric Chair and slammed him down, which led to a two count. Both men got up and Strowman charged Lashley in the corner, then tossed him across the ring. Strowman kicked Lashley, then scooped him up for his finisher, but Lashley slipped away and went for the Hurt Lock, which Strowman avoided.

Strowman performed a sidewalk slam. Lashley rolled to ringside. Strowman followed and charged at Lashley, who stepped aside and shoved Strowman, who knocked McIntyre over in his chair. Strowman returned to the ring. McIntyre followed to the apron and jawed at Strowman, who then turned into a Lashley spear and was pinned.

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley defeated Braun Strowman in 13:15 in a non-title match.

After the match, McIntyre blasted Lashley with a Claymore Kick. McIntyre did the countdown and then put Strowman down with another Claymore Kick. Graves announced Lashley vs. McIntyre in a non-title match for next week’s Raw…

Powell’s POV: The match was fine for what it was. It was McIntyre’s night to stand tall, which is a logical followup to him being pinned by Strowman last week. I like the announcement a week out for the Lashley vs. McIntyre match. But rather than announce it at the very end of the show, I’m surprised they didn’t announce it earlier so they had the rest of the night to hype it. Even so, they don’t advertise much in advance these days, so this is definitely better than nothing.

Overall, there were some signs of change. We got the oddball team of Randy Orton and Riddle last week. They reintroduced Eva Marie with a vignette. As weird as it was, it looks like Angel Garza is getting a push. Mansoor is a new addition. Humberto Carrillo feels like he matters for the first time in ages. Miz and Morrison seem to have issues. Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin split up. Raw is still in a rough place, but at least they seem to be shaking things up to some extent. I will be back shortly with my weekly same night audio review for Dot Net Members, who are also listening to my Q&A audio show from earlier today. Let me know what you thought of Raw by grading it in our poll below.