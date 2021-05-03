WWE announces Raw Women’s Championship match for WrestleMania Backlash

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE has officially announced Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka for the Raw Women’s Championship for the WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view. The event will be held on Sunday, May 16 in Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center.
Powell’s POV: It’s a WrestleMania rematch on the WrestleMania Backlash card. One can only assume that WWE will be adding additional matches to the card during tonight’s Raw.
Update: WWE added Charlotte Flair to the match during Raw, making it a Triple Threat match.
BREAKING: @RheaRipley_WWE will defend the #WWERaw #WomensTitle at #WMBacklash against @WWEAsuka.https://t.co/VFaTqfnk1h pic.twitter.com/yNWE2E506t
— WWE (@WWE) May 3, 2021
Be the first to comment