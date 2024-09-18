AEW Dynamite in Wilkes-Barre (reports needed), Dynamite and Collision poll results and grade, Blue Panther, John Tolos, Billy Robinson

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be live tonight from Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania at Mohegan Sun Arena. The show features Orange Cassidy vs. Chris Jericho. Join me for my weekly live review as Dynamite airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from today’s AEW Dynamite in Lexington. If you are attending this show or an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received an A grade in our post show poll from 34 percent of the voters. B finished second with 25 percent of the votes. I gave the show a B+ grade.

-I gave Saturday’s AEW Collision a C+ grade. We did not have a live review and therefore did not have a poll.

Birthdays and Notables

-Blue Panther (Genaro Vazquez Nevarez) is 64.

-The late John Tolos was born on September 18, 1930. He died of kidney failure at age 78 on May 28, 2009.

-The late Billy Robinson was born September 18, 1938. He died at age 75 on March 3, 2014.