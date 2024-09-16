WWE Smackdown rating: The return to USA Network

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 1.723 million viewers for USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number was down compared to the 1.770 million viewership count drawn by the final show on Fox.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up compared the previous week’s 0.45 rating for the last episode on Fox. It’s worth nothing that the numbers for the final Fox edition were down due to the show running against an NFL game streamed by Peacock. Even so, the return to USA Network performed very well by cable standards. One year earlier, the September 15, 2023 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.569 million viewers and a 0.70 rating for The Rock’s return.