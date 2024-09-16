Second NXT on The CW officially moved to a smaller venue

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The NXT event scheduled for Tuesday, October 8 in St. Louis, Missouri at the Enterprise Center has been moved. The WWE website’s events section now lists the show for the same date in Chesterfield, Missouri at The Factory at The District.

Powell’s POV: The listed capacity for the new venue is 2,350 for seated shows, whereas the Enterprise Center holds up to 22,000. WrestleTix notes that the Enterprise Center was set up for 4,285 fans, yet only 2,089 tickets had been sold as of Saturday. The Raw event listed for Monday, October 7 will still be held in the Enterprise Center. NXT will premiere on The CW on Tuesday, October 1.