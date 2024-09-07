AEW All Out lineup (live coverage tonight): The card for tonight’s pay-per-view event

CategoriesAEW News MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW All Out pay-per-view that will be held tonight in Chicago, Illinois at NOW Arena.

-Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page in an unsanctioned lights out steel cage match

-Bryan Danielson vs. TNT Champion Jack Perry for the AEW World Championship

-Will Ospreay vs. Pac for the AEW International Championship

-Mercedes Mone vs. Hikaru Shida for the TBS Championship (Kamille is banned from ringside)

-Kazuchika Okada vs. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Mark Briscoe in a four-way for the AEW Continental Championship

-“The Young Bucks” Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson vs. Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta for the AEW Tag Team Titles

-MJF vs. Daniel Garcia

-Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander in a Chicago Street Fight

-(Pre-Show) Dante Martin, Darius Martin, and Action Andretti vs. Shane Taylor, Lee Moriarty, and The Beast Mortos, vs. Roderick Strong, Matt Taven, and Mike Bennett in a three-way trios match.

Powell’s POV: Takeshita, Cassidy, and Briscoe won qualifying matches on Saturday’s Collision to earn their spots in the four-way match for the Continental Title. Join me for my live review of AEW All Out as the show airs on pay-per-view starting with the match on the pre-show, which starts at 5:30CT/6:30ET, or the start of the main card at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett and I will co-host a same night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).