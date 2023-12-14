AEW Dynamite rating for the Winter is Coming edition

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 845,000 viewers for TBS, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was up from the 823,000 viewership total from last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished with a 0.30 rating in 18-49 demo, up from last week’s 0.29 rating in the same demo. Tuesday’s NXT finished with 678,000 viewers and a 0.18 rating on USA Network. A year ago, the December 14, 2022 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 950,000 viewers and a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the Winter is Coming themed edition.