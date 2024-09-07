What's happening...

WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The lineup for the return to USA Network

September 7, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the next WWE Friday Night Smackdown.

-Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa in a steel cage match for the WWE Championship

-Kevin Owens and a partner vs. Grayson Waller and Austin Theory

-Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes

Powell’s POV: Smackdown is billed as the season premiere and will be live on Friday from Seattle, Washington at Climate Pledge Arena. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs Friday on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same night reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

