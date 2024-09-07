WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The lineup for the return to USA Network

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the next WWE Friday Night Smackdown.

-Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa in a steel cage match for the WWE Championship

-Kevin Owens and a partner vs. Grayson Waller and Austin Theory

-Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes

Powell's POV: Smackdown is billed as the season premiere and will be live on Friday from Seattle, Washington at Climate Pledge Arena.