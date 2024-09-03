What's happening...

WWE Smackdown on Fox rating: Bash in Berlin go-home show

September 3, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.054 million viewers for Fox, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number was up a tick compared to the 2.050 million viewership count from the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down compared the previous week’s 0.56 rating. One year earlier, the September 1, 2023 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.094 million viewers and a 0.53 rating.

