What's happening...

AEW Rampage rating: Konosuke Takeshita vs. The Beast Mortos vs. Komander vs. Lio Rush in a four-way

September 3, 2024

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Friday’s AEW Rampage television show delivered 218,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number was down from the 290,000 viewership count from the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: More bad numbers for AEW’s throwaway hour of television. Rampage finished with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from the previous show’s 0.10 rating in the same demo. One year earlier, the September 1, 2023 edition of Rampage delivered 372,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating for the All Out weekend edition.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.