AEW Rampage rating: Konosuke Takeshita vs. The Beast Mortos vs. Komander vs. Lio Rush in a four-way

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Friday’s AEW Rampage television show delivered 218,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number was down from the 290,000 viewership count from the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: More bad numbers for AEW’s throwaway hour of television. Rampage finished with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from the previous show’s 0.10 rating in the same demo. One year earlier, the September 1, 2023 edition of Rampage delivered 372,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating for the All Out weekend edition.