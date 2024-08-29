MLW “Summer of the Beasts” lineup: The card for tonight’s free online show

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW is advertising the following matches and events for the MLW “Summer of the Beasts” event that will be held tonight in Queens, New York at Melrose Ballroom.

-Místico vs. Atlantis Jr. in an Opera Cup tournament quarterfinal match

-Kenta vs. Akira in an Opera Cup tournament quarterfinal match

-Tom Lawlor vs. TJP in an Opera Cup tournament quarterfinal match

-Alex Kane vs. “Bad Dude” Tito Escondido in an Opera Cup tournament quarterfinal match

-Satoshi Kojima and Shigeo Okumura vs. Minoru Suzuki and Ikuro Kwon for the MLW Tag Team Titles

-Janai Kai vs. Hanako Alex for the MLW Featherweight Championship

-Matt Riddle vs. Matthew Justice

-Timothy Thatcher vs. Bobby Fish

-Paul London vs. Brett Ryan Gosselin

-Brock Anderson and CW Anderson vs. Jay Lyon and Love, Doug

-Little Guido vs. Nolo Kitano vs. Jimmy Lloyd vs. LSG in a four-way scramble

Powell’s POV: The show streams live at 6:30CT/7:30ET on the MLW YouTube page and beIN Sports. MLW is also taping additional matches at the show. We are looking for reports on the taped matches. If you are going and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.