AEW Rampage results (8/23): Powell’s live review of Johnny TV, The Beast Mortos, and Brian Cage vs. Mark Briscoe, Kyle O’Reilly, and Tomohiro Ishii, Mina Shirakawa vs. Robyn Renegade

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Rampage (Episode 159)

Taped July 17, 2024 in Arlington, Texas at Esports Stadium

Aired July 23, 2024 on TBS

The Rampage opening aired… Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness were on commentary, and Arkady Aura was the ring announcer…

1. Mark Briscoe, Kyle O’Reilly, and Tomohiro Ishii vs. Johnny TV (w/Taya Valkyrie), The Beast Mortos, and Brian Cage. Roderick Strong was on commentary with Matt Taven and Mike Bennett standing behind him. Cage was getting the better of O’Reilly heading into an early picture-in-picture break. [C] O’Reilly forced TV to tap to a crossarm breaker to win the match for his team.

Mark Briscoe, Kyle O’Reilly, and Tomohiro Ishii defeated Johnny TV, The Beast Mortos, and Brian Cage in 12:20.

After the match, Strong, Taven, and Bennett left the broadcast table and crossed paths with Briscoe, O’Reilly, and Ishii on the stage. The heels headed to the ring for Strong’s match…

Powell’s POV: Good action from bell to bell. Johnny TV feels like a glorified enhancement wrestler when he appears on AEW television. By the way, I’m filing in for Don Murphy, who needed the night off because he is attending a furry convention. Perhaps I’m mistaken. I don’t judge. Bad jokes aside, Don’s AEW All In predictions will be available on Saturday.

Fuego Del Sol made his entrance…

2. Roderick Strong (w/Matt Taven, Mike Bennett) vs. Fuego Del Sol. Kyle O’Reilly sat in on commentary. Del Sol performed a nice springboard moonsault. Fuego went to the ropes and was cut off by Strong, who then slammed him over the top turnbuckle. Strong hit his End of Heartache finisher and scored the pin.

Roderick Strong defeated Fuego Del Sol in 3:25.

After the match, Strong, Taven, and Bennett went to the stage and crossed paths with O’Reilly when he left the broadcast table. Strong offered a handshake, but O’Reilly headed backstage… [C] Entrances for the women’s match took place…

3. Mina Shirakawa vs. Robyn Renegade. Schiavone said Renegade is one of the best trash talkers in the women’s division. Shirakawa dominated the early offense. Renegade battled back and hit running double knees in the corner. Renegade did the Eddie Guerrero shimmy going into a PIP break. [C]

Shirakawa went for a Figure Four, but Renegade reached the ropes. Renegade came back with a clothesline. Shirakawa rallied and applied a Figure Four and then bridged into a Figure Eight for the submission win…

Mina Shirakawa beat Robyn Renegade in 7:45.

Powell’s POV: There was no mystery regarding the outcome, but It will be interesting to see if she plays any part in the AEW Women’s Championship match at All In. Schiavone questioned whether Shirakawa would be cheering for the champion or the challenger.

Hikaru Shida was interviewed by Lexi Nair on a backstage interview set. An angry Shida said she had Mercedes Mone beat before Kamille got involved. Shida was upset that no one was talking about it. She said she walked into Wembley Stadium as champion last year and will be a champion again. Shida said she will not be an afterthought. Shida said she’s the ace of the vision and will show everyone what that means…

Powell’s POV: Shida’s best promo to date. She showed an edge and her character came off both confident and angry. I hope this is the beginning of establishing a real character for Shida.

4. “The Iron Savages” Boulder and Bronson (w/Jacked Jameson) vs. “Gates of Agony” Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun. Both entrances were televised. Late in the match, Liona and Kaun picked up Bronson together in a crucifix position and then slammed him to the mat. Kaun covered Bronson and pinned him…

“Gates of Agony” Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun defeated “The Iron Savages” Boulder and Bronson in 3:05.

Schiavone said the main event was coming up next… [C]

Powell’s POV: A quick spotlight win for GOA. I really like those guys. They haven’t been on Dynamite lately, so I’d like to see them return and win a lot of matches in hopes of making viewers forget their early losses.

Lio Rush narrated a video package about how he, Top Flight, and Action Andretti would dominate the trios division. A graphic listed Dante Martin, Darius Martin, and Lio Rush vs. Pac, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta in the match to determine the final entrants in the AEW Trios Title match at All In…

Entrances for the, um, main event took place. McGuinness said Richard Simmons was rolling over in his grave. Schiavone said he’s sure Simmons wouldn’t mind him saying that. Schiavone said Simmons was a happy guy and asked McGuinness if he knew what he meant, which McGuinness confirmed that he did…

Powell’s POV: It’s funny because Richard Simmons died recently and it was widely assumed that he was gay (I don’t believe he ever confirmed his sexuality)? Really, guys? I’m surprised this made the final cut of the taped show.

5. Ross Von Erich and Marshall Von Erich (w/Dustin Rhodes) vs. “The Outrunners” Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd (w/Erica Leigh). The Von Erichs were dominant heading into an early PIP break. [C] The Outrunners worked over Ross during the break. In the end, the Von Erichs both applied Iron Claws to their opponents. Marshall got the pin for his team while applying the hold.

Ross Von Erich and Marshall Von Erich defeated “The Outrunners” Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd in 9:55.

After the match, Matt Taven and Mike Bennett came out and distracted the Von Erichs and Rhodes. Toa Liona, Bishop Kaun, and Brian Cage attacked the babyfaces from behind. Sammy Guevara, Mark Briscoe, Kyle O’Reilly, and Tomohoro Ishii ran out for the save. The two sides brawled while Schiavone hyped matches for Collision. The babyfaces cleared the ring and stood tall to close the show…

Powell’s POV: Another win for the Von Erichs in Texas with post match brawl. Overall, Rampage was, as usual, fine if you saw it, fine if you missed it. Nothing felt like it actually mattered, and I hope they replay that Shida promo on a show watched by more viewers. The matches were fine for what they were, but there was nothing about this show that made me more excited about the All In pay-per-view. I’ll be back tomorrow night with my Collision live review, and I will also have a live review of All In starting Sunday morning with the pre-show.