WWE Bash in Berlin lineup: The latest card for the Labor Day weekend premium live event

August 23, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Bash in Berlin event that will be held on Saturday, August 31 in Berlin, Germany at Uber Arena.

-Gunther vs. Randy Orton for the World Heavyweight Championship

-Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens for the WWE Championship

-Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest vs. Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio in a mixed tag match

-CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre in a strap match

-Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn vs. Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

Powell’s POV: The women’s match was made official on Friday. The main card as starting at noonCT/1ET. Colin McGuire will be filling in for me with a live review of this event. Jake Barnett will team up with a co-host for a same day audio review of Bash in Berlin that will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

