AEW Dark Elevation spoilers: Full results for the taping for Monday’s online show (spoilers)

AEW Dark Elevation taping

Taped March 22, 2023 in Independence, Missouri at Cable Dahmer Arena

Report by Dot Net reader Twitter.com/DerikZoo

1. “Varsity Athletes” Josh Woods and Tony Nese beat Lane Summers and Campbell Myers.

2. Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir beat The Hale Sisters.

3. Willow Nightengale beat Maggie Lee.

4. Big Bill and Lee Moriarty beat Zack Clayton and Anaya .

5. Athena destroyed Tootie Lynn. Tootie is a local favorite and had a lot of fans. Athena acted like she was going to help Tootie, then attacked her. Emi Sakura came out and wound up attacking Athena.

6. Ethan Page, Matt Hardy, and Isiah Kassidy beat “Spanish Announce Project” Angelico, Luther, and Serpentico. Ethan Page was very sad after what happened to Stokely Hathaway, so the match was basically Matt and Isiah trying to cheer him up and get him motivated. At a couple of points, a “Don’t Be Sad” chant broke out. Funny. Ethan finally got the hot tag and fired up. He hit the Twist of Fate on Serpentico, then tagged Isiah Kassidy in to get the win with a Swanton. Most entertaining match of Elevation.

7. Riho beating Diamanté.