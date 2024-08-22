Rich Swann suspended indefinitely by TNA, entering a rehabilitation program

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA suspended Rich Swann indefinitely following his June 8 arrest in Altamonte Springs, Florida. Swann was charged with disorderly public intoxication and causing a disturbance. Post Wrestling obtained a copy of the police report, which describes Swann attempting to enter an apartment in his neighborhood while insisting that it was his home. The resident of the property told Swann he had a firearm and showed it to him, which caused Swann to leave. The apartment resident declined to press charges.

A woman in the same neighborhood contacted police to report that Swann started following her when she went to her son’s apartment to pick up packages. The woman said she ran and was able to get inside an apartment and lock the door before Swann could enter. Police arrested Swann in the area and their report indicates that he was intoxicated. Swann was released the next day on a $250 bond. Read more on the story at PostWrestling.com.

Powell’s POV: The story also states that TNA officials were unaware of Swann’s arrest when the Post Wrestling contacted them on Wednesday. The company suspended Swann indefinitely pending an investigation and added that he voluntarily entered a substance abuse rehabilitation program. Swann was arrested in September 2022 and paid a $351.49 fine after he was accused of causing a disturbance while intoxicated at his apartment complex. Here’s hoping that the rehab program provides Swann with the help that he seems to need.