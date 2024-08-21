What's happening...

WWE Raw rating: Randy Orton vs. Ludwig Kaiser

August 21, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.641 million viewers for USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Viewership was down from last week’s 1.890 million average. Raw delivered a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.63 rating.

Powell’s POV: Raw ran opposite the first night of a political convention. One year earlier, the August 21, 2023 edition of Raw delivered 1.591 million viewers and a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

