NXT Level Up results (8/16): O’Connor’s review of Adriana Rizzo vs. Izzi Dame, and Cutler James vs. Mark Coffey

By John O’Connor, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@thereal_JOC)

NXT: Level Up (Episode 131)

Taped in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed August 16, 2024 on Peacock/WWE Network

Mark Coffey was joined on the stage by the rest of Gallus before making his way to the ring on his own as the broadcast team of Blake Howard and Byron Saxton welcomed us to the show…

1. Mark Coffey vs. Cutler James. The ring ropes were once again red, white and blue this week. A stalemate early until James looked for a side headlock. Coffey tried to escape but James applied pressure to the arm. James continued to rock Coffey with clotheslines and hit a wheelbarrow facebuster for a near fall. Both men exchanged forearm shots but Coffey dropped James to take control. Coffey began to work on the stomach area of James and sent James into the turnbuckle. Coffey looked for a crossbody from the middle rope but James would avoid and hit a vertical suplex and attempted to put the match away but Coffey hit the sidekick and followed up with the Bull Hammer strike on James for the win.

Mark Coffey defeated Cutler James via pinfall in 6:51.

The commentary team hyped Adriana Rizzo vs. Izzi Dame as the main event…[c]

Backstage, Sarah Schreiber spoke with Cutler James who said that he gives Mark Coffey credit but it doesn’t make his loss any easier to stomach. James said that he will learn from this experience and keep moving forward.

2. Adriana Rizzo (w/Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, Luca Crusifino) vs. Izzi Dame. Dame utilized her power early until Rizzo wrenched the arm. Dame looked for a shoulder charge in the corner but Rizzo moved and Dame connected with the ring post. Dame rallied and rocked Rizzo with a backbreaker before continuing to apply the pressure to the back to wear down Rizzo. Rizzo escaped and dropped Dame with an armbreaker and a series of clotheslines. Rizzo looked to finish, but Dame grabbed the hair and dropped Rizzo face first. Rizzo rallied and stunned Dame with the somersault senton for the victory.

Adriana Rizzo defeated Izzi Dame via pinfall in 4:49.

John’s Ramblings: Back to the two match format this week. Although neither of the matches were standouts, both matches were enjoyable enough to recommend that you check out this edition of ‘Level Up. I was surprised by the finish of the main event as I did expect Izzi Dame to defeat Adriana Rizzo. Don’t mess with ‘The Family,’ I guess.