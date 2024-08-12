WWE Raw preview: Intercontinental Title match set for tonight’s return to USA Network

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Bron Breakker vs. Sami Zayn in a best of three falls match for the Intercontinental Title

-Iyo Sky and Kairi Sane vs. Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark for a shot at the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

-Rhea Ripley kicks off the show

-Randy Orton appears

-Damian Priest vs. Carlito

-Julius Creed and Brutus Creed vs. Akira Tozawa and Otis in a Texas Tornado tag match

Powell’s POV: WWE added the Texas Tornado stipulation since our last update. Raw will be held in Austin, Texas at Moody Center. Join me for my live review as the show airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.