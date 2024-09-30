WWE announces Royal Rumble ticket on sale details

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Monday regarding tickets for the Royal Rumble event that will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana at Lucas Oil Stadium.

September 30, 2024 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced tickets for Royal Rumble® 2025, which takes place Saturday, February 1, 2025, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, will go on sale Friday, November 15 at 10am ET/7am PT via Ticketmaster.com.

Presale for Royal Rumble tickets will begin Wednesday, November 13 at 10am ET/7am PT. Fans can register now to receive an exclusive presale offer by visiting https://www.wwe.com/royalrumble-2025-presale.

Additionally, Royal Rumble Priority Pass ticket packages will soon be available from On Location, offering fans the chance to be ringside for every exhilarating moment including premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities and more. To place a deposit or sign up for exclusive presale access, please visit https://onlocationexp.com/royalrumble.

Kicking off with Royal Rumble on February 1, 2025, Indianapolis will host WWE’s three largest stadium events at Lucas Oil Stadium, including WrestleMania and a two-night SummerSlam, in future years as part of a first-of-its-kind partnership struck between WWE and Indiana Sports Corp earlier this year. Additionally, Raw, SmackDown, NXT and WWE live events will emanate from arenas across Indiana, including Indianapolis, Fort Wayne and Evansville throughout the partnership.

Royal Rumble streams live in the U.S. exclusively on Peacock beginning at 6pm ET/3 pm PT.

Powell’s POV: WWE is going with the an early start time for the Rumble that they are using for Saturday’s Bad Blood event. With WrestleMania and SummerSlam now two-day events, one has to wonder if the Royal Rumble will eventually follow suit.