WWE Survivor Series: WarGames date and location announcement

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release to announce that the Survivor Series: WarGames premium live event will be held on Saturday, November 30 in Vancouver, British Columbia at Rogers Arena.

STAMFORD, Conn., August 1, 2024 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), in partnership with Destination Vancouver, today announced Survivor Series: WarGames® 2024 will take place Saturday, November 30 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, making it the first-ever Survivor Series to emanate from the city.

To learn more about registering for Survivor Series: WarGames pre-sale opportunities, please visit: https://www.wwe.com/survivorseries-2024-presale.

Additionally, Priority Pass packages will soon be available from On Location, offering fans the chance to be ringside for every exhilarating moment including premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities and more. To learn more or sign up for exclusive presale access, please visit https://onlocationexp.com/survivorseries.

The announcement comes on the heels of a record-breaking Money In The Bank® which was held in July at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. The Premium Live Event became the highest-grossing WWE arena event in Canada in company history.

Powell’s POV: So much for the talk of Survivor Series going to Los Angeles at the new Intuit Dome. While I’m happy to see WarGames return, I’m disappointed to see it return to being a calendar event as opposed to being booked in a way that feels more organic.