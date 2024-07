CategoriesAEW News MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Shane McMahon and Tony Khan reportedly met on Monday. WrestleTalk.com ran a photo of McMahon and Khan meeting (see below), and Fightful.com confirmed that the meeting took place.

Powell’s POV: I have nothing to back it up, but the photo below strikes me as staged and I suspect that it was intentionally leaked. If so, it’s a very good move to generate interest in AEW and tonight’s edition of Dynamite.