TNA Slammiversary lineup (live coverage this weekend): The card for Saturday’s pay-per-view event

July 18, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA has announced the following matches for the Slammiversary pay-per-view that will be held on Saturday in Montreal, Quebec at Verdun Auditorium.

-Moose vs. Joe Hendry vs. Josh Alexander vs. Nic Nemeth vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Steve Maclin in a six-way elimination match for the TNA World Championship

-Jordynne Grace vs. Ash By Elegance for the Knockouts Championship

-Mustafa Ali vs. Mike Bailey for the X Division Title

-AJ Francis vs. PCO for the Digital Media Championship and the International Heavyweight Wrestling Championship

-Masha Slamovich and Alisha Edwards vs. Jody Threat and Dani Luna for the Knockouts Tag Team Titles

Powell’s POV: TNA will likely fill out the remainder of the card on tonight’s go-home edition of Impact. Slammiversary will be available via pay-per-view television and FITE.TV. The listed price on DirecTV is $39.95 while Triller TV is charging $39.99. Join me for my live review of Slammiversary on Saturday beginning with the pre-show at 6CT/7ET. My same night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

