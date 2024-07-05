AEW Rampage spoilers: Full results of tonight’s TNT show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped on Wednesday in Chicago, Illinois at Wintrust Arena for tonight’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Rush defeated Komander

-Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher beat “Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy

-Kyle O’Reilly beat GPA

-Mariah May defeated Hikaru Shida to advance to the finals of the Owen Hart Cup tournament

Powell’s POV: Thanks again to Dot Net contributor Marv Hermanstyne for sending in the results. Rampage airs Fridays at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Don Murphy’s reviews are available after the show airs.

