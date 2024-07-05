AEW Rampage lineup: Owen Hart Cup tournament semifinal match set for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for tonight’s edition of the AEW Rampage television show.
-Mariah May vs. Hikaru Shida in an Owen Hart Cup tournament semifinal match
-Rush vs. Komander
-“Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy vs. Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher
-Kyle O’Reilly vs. GPA
Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Chicago, Illinois at Wintrust Arena. Rampage airs Fridays at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Don Murphy’s reviews are available after the show airs.
