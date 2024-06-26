MLW names Dave Marquez head of production

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release on Wednesday to announce Dave Marquez as the head of production.

Today, Major League Wrestling (MLW) announced the appointment of David Marquez as the new Head of Production. With decades of production experience in live pro wrestling and sports production, Marquez, a 2-time Emmy award winner, brings an unparalleled level of excellence and a fresh vision to MLW’s production.

David Marquez has an extensive background in wrestling production, having worked with some of the most prestigious wrestling promotions in the industry. His innovative approach and commitment to excellence have earned him a stellar reputation.

“We are thrilled to bring David in to lead our production operations as we embark on an exciting new future,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “His wealth of experience and creative insight will elevate our production quality, enhancing the overall experience for our fans and presentation of our fighters and their journeys in the squared circle. David will play a key role in catapulting MLW’s growth in the media landscape.”

Marquez will oversee all aspects of MLW’s production, including all live event production, post-production, pre- and post shows, and overall production operations. His strategic vision aims to enhance the storytelling and visual presentation of MLW, ensuring that every event is a “major league” experience for fans worldwide.

“I’m excited to take the helm of production ops at MLW,” said Marquez. “I look forward to the opportunity to work every day with our incredible talent in front of the camera and amazing production and operations group behind it to make sure MLW is a first class production experience.”

Powell’s POV: MLW is beefing up on the production side, as the company also announced the hiring of David Sahadi as an executive producer earlier today. It remains to be seen whether the company has something in the works as far as television distribution or if they are simply looking to upgrade production for their existing model. For more on Marquez, check out DavidMarquezProd.com.