AEW Dynamite results (6/26): Powell’s live review of Jay White vs. Rey Fenix in an Owen Hart Cup tournament match, Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay vs. Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun, BCC vs. LIJ in a trios match

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 247)

Buffalo, New York at KeyBank Center

Aired live June 26, 2024 on TBS

[Hour One] MJF made his entrance while Excalibur checked in on commentary with Taz and Tony Schiavone. Ring announcer Justin Roberts introduced MJF, who headed to the ring with a microphone in his hand.

Daniel Garcia’s entrance music interrupted MJF. Garcia came out and received a nice hometown reaction while MJF smirked while leaning against the ropes. Garcia played to the live crowd.

MJF told Garcia that he’s happy the people love him and then warned him to tread lightly. Garcia thanked MJF for saving him last week. Garcia said MJF got in his business and everything in Buffalo is his business.

Garcia assumed that MJF would say bad things about him or his family sitting in the front row due to the interruption. Garcia went face-to-face with MJF while saying he was going to do something that no one in the back has ever done before.

“I’m going to say nice things about MJF,” Garcia said. MJF smiled and replied, “Go on.” Garcia recalled MJF having a conversation with him that lit a fire under him. Garcia recalled MJF saying that he was more than a lackey or a background player and that MJF saw him as a pillar of AEW.

Garcia recalled MJF telling him that if he got enough wins, he could challenge him for the AEW World Championship. Garcia said that title match turned out to be one of the most embarrassing moments of his career. Garcia said he’s gone on to earn respect and is someone the people can believe in.

Garcia said he doesn’t have to be a pillar, he can be a backbone and the very foundation that AEW is built on. A “Danny” chant broke out. Garcia thanked MJF, then said that if he talked shit now he would look two-faced and would have the whole city of Buffalo coming at him.

MJF mocked the idea of being two-faced, then said maybe a little bit. MJF said he wasn’t there to badmouth the people of Buffalo. MJF said he was there to shameless promote AEW Forbidden Door when he faces a wrestler in Hechicero who looks like a poorly drawn comic book character and his return to Collision.

MJF thanked Garcia and shook his hand. MJF said no one has ever spoken publicly about the nice things he’s done behind the scenes. He said he gets it because he’s a top guy in his twenties and is very rich and handsome. He said the jealous wrestlers backstage are not talented enough to beat him and take his spot, but Garcia is getting closer and closer.

MJF said he gave Garcia a title shot because he earned it. MJF mentioned that whooped Garcia’s ass when they met for the championship. MJF said Garcia has climbed the ladder since then by busting his ass. MJF said Garcia is the grind.

MJF said Garcia might deserve one more shot at the king. MJF pitched the idea of facing Garcia at All In at Wembley Stadium. Garcia was pumped and the fans applauded. “Look at my mom,” Garcia said. “That is huge.”

AEW International Champion Will Ospreay’s entrance interrupted Garcia. Ospreay joined MJF and Garcia inside the ring. There were loud “Ospreay” chants. Ospreay told the fans to stand up so he could see their beautiful faces. He said he didn’t mean to interrupt, he just wanted to say that he appreciated Garcia.

Ospreay said Garcia made it known that he wants a shot at the AEW International Championship and he’s racked up wins faster than Ospreay lasts in the bedroom. Ospreay looked into the camera and apologized to his wife, saying that he’s been working on it.

Ospreay announced that he would defend the AEW International Championship against Garcia next week. Ospreay said he would also put the AEW World Championship on the line against Garcia next week. Garcia agreed to the match for next week in Chicago.

MJF stood in the corner and looked annoyed by Ospreay, who left the ring. Excalibur said MJF was completely upstaged by Ospreay. Garcia tried to talk to MJF about their All In match. MJF cut him off and told him that he was given a huge opportunity and he needs to focus on that. MJF left the ring…

Powell’s POV: An excellent and highly productive opening segment. MJF and Ospreay gave major rub to hometown guy Garcia and they set up a couple of big matches. MJF showing that he was annoyed by Ospreay one-upping his offer to Garcia adds to the tension between MJF and Ospreay.

AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland and Prince Nana were shown watching on a backstage television. Swerve said Ospreay was putting the cart before the horse by offering Garcia an AEW World Championship match. Swerve said Ospreay seems to have a focus problem. After Swerve left, Nana looked into the camera and asked, “Whose house?”…

Blackpool Combat Club members Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta made their entrance through the crowd to Moxley’s theme song. Shingo Takagi, Hiromu Takahashi, and Titan made their entrance via the stage to a mild reaction…

1. Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta vs. Shingo Takagi, Hiromu Takahashi, and Titan. Bryan Danielson sat in on commentary. Castagnoli had Titan down heading into a picture-in-picture break a few minutes into the match. [C]

Shingo had a run of offense and put Moxley and Castagnoli down simultaneously before hitting a brainbuster on Yuta. Takahashi checked in and had a good exchange with Yuta, which he capped off with a Death Valley Driver for a two count.

Takahashi put Yuta down with a lariat and set up for a move. Moxley returned to the ring with a chair, which he slammed over the back of Takahashi. The referee called for the bell

Shingo Takagi, Hiromu Takahashi, and Titan defeated Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta by disqualification in 10:50.

Tetsuya Naito’s music played and then he made his entrance while Moxley paced inside the ring. Naito removed his pre-match attire as he walked down the ramp. Moxley left the ring and brawled with Naito on the ramp and then in an area next to the stage.

Meanwhile, Shingo worked over Yuta with elbow strikes. Bryan Danielson said he’s been worried about Yuta’s head for a while. Danielson entered the ring and went face-to-face with Takagi, who crossed his arms and then used his hands to indicate that he will break Danielson at Forbidden Door… [C]

Powell’s POV: The crowd reaction to the NJPW trio was flat, but the fans came to life during the match. It was enjoyable until the weak finish and they tried to cram too much into the post match angle for my taste.

Bullet Club Gold members Jay White, Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn did their entrance bit around the Owen Hart Cup and title belt, which were set up on a podium on the stage. The group brought their 85 (a slight embellishment) trios title belts out to the ring with them. Rey Fenix made his entrance with Penta El Zero Miedo and Alex Abrahantes…

2. Jay White vs. Rey Fenix in an Owen Hart Cup tournament match. Referee Rick Knox was annoyed by the extras and ejected them all from ringside. Knox called for the bell and then Fenix rolled up a distracted White for a two count. White performed a creative neckbreaker and covered Fenix for a two count going into a PIP break. [C]