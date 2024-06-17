Glory Pro Wrestling “Ascend” episode 40 results: Vetter’s review of Ethan Page vs. Xavier Walker, and Chris Hendrix vs. Maggie Lee

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, MLW, ROH, GCW, and other notable live events. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

Glory Pro Wrestling “Ascend” (Episode 40)

Premiered June 16, 2024 via YouTube.com

Taped May 25, 2024 in St. Louis, Missouri at South Broadway Athletic Club

Reed Duthie is back on solo commentary. Lighting is good and the crowd is perhaps 150-200.

1. Maggie Lee defeated Chris Hendrix in an intergender match at 7:11. I must reiterate that former volleyball player Maggie is near 6’0″ and she is a bit more believable against men. She kicked his knee early on and hit a German Suplex for a nearfall. She tied up his arms and kept Chris grounded. He hit a springboard crossbody block at 4:30 and a Lungblower move to her chin for a nearfall. She hit a basement dropkick for a nearfall. Chris hit a running double knees for a nearfall. She distracted the ref and hit a low blow mule kick! Maggie then a top-rope moonsault for the tainted pin.

* A video package aired of “Warhorse” Jake Parnell defeating Danhausen. I’ve said it before, but more of these video packages, please!

2. Ethan Page defeated Xavier Walker at 10:04. Xavier is legit 6’6″ or so and I’ve always compared him to former NXT/MLW wrestler EJ Nduka; I haven’t seen him here in a few months, though. Xavier hit a bodyslam early on and some punches to the gut and was in charge. Page hit a flying shoulder tackle from the apron to the floor at 2:30. He shoved Xavier back-first into the guardrail. Xavier dropped Page back-first onto the ring apron. Back in the ring, Xavier was back in charge, hitting a short-arm clothesline. Ethan hit a flying shoulder tackle and they were both down at 6:00. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Xavier hit a swinging neckbreaker for a nearfall at 8:30. Ethan hit some superkicks and a brainbuster. Page leapt through the ropes and hit a stunner for the pin. Good action. They shook hands afterward.

Final Thoughts: The last few weeks, episodes have been around 50 minutes, but this week clocked in at just 34 minutes. This is the show where they could have padded it with some video packages showing what other wrestlers in the promotion are up to. Both matches here were fine, but I presume they had no other new matches to offer, as most episodes have had three matches.