WWE Raw results (6/17): Powell’s live review of Jey Uso vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Finn Balor, and Iyo Sky vs. Zelina Vega vs. Kiana James in Money in the Bank qualifiers, Carlito vs. Dragon Lee

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,621)

Corpus Christi, Texas at American Bank Center

Aired live June 17, 2024 on USA Network

[Hour One] A Clash at the Castle recap video opened the show… Footage aired of Drew McIntyre walking through the backstage area while Michael Cole checked in on commentary. Cole was joined by Pat McAfee, and Samantha Irvin was the ring announcer…

Seth Rollins’ entrance music played. “What?” Michael Cole said regarding the surprise return. Rollins walked onto the stage dressed in all white, including a white hat. “What a shocker,” added Cole. Rollins entered the ring and the Money in the Bank briefcases were hanging over it.

Rollins stood inside the ring and listened while the crowd sang his theme. Cole and McAfee were shown swaying their arms to the song. A “welcome back” chant broke out. Rollins started by welcoming the Corpus Christi crowd back to “Monday Night Rollins.”

Rollins introduced himself and the crowd started singing his song again. Rollins told the fans that he missed them too and thanked them. Rollins said he was cutting to the chase. Rollins said he was back for one reason.

Rollins said he got into the business to be the very greatest of all-time. Rollins said he can’t do that without getting back the championship that he made – the World Heavyweight Championship. Rollins looked at the MITB briefcases hanging above his head and noted that the MITB even is only a few short weeks away. Rollins teased entering the match before he was interrupted.

World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest made his entrance while walking with a bit of a limp and joined Rollins inside the ring. Priest said he wasn’t being sarcastic, he wanted to come out first to welcome Rollins back. Priest said it was sincerely good to have Rollins back.

Priest said he meant it respectfully when he said that he wanted to cash in the MITB contract on Rollins. Priest said it’s the All Rise show as opposed to Monday Night Rollins. Rollins said he and Priest are a lot alike in that they made their names in groups, they both cashed in MITB contracts and won their first world titles at WrestleMania.

Rollins said there’s one little thing that separates them. “At some point, I grew a set,” Rollins said. He said he wants to be the greatest of all-time and realized at some point that he needed to stand on his own two feet. Rollins asked Priest what he wanted his legacy to be – one of the greatest of all-time or a footnote.

Priest said it was a fair question and he gets it. Priest said he was Rollins’ first challenger when he won the World Heavyweight Championship. Priest said Rollins was better, but time changes things. Priest said people thought he would forfeit his title due to what happened to his leg at Clash at the Castle.

Priest challenged Rollins to face him for the World Heavyweight Championship at Money in the Bank. Rollins wondered what the catch was, but Priest asked him definitively if he wants a shot at his title or not. “If it’s that simple, I accept your challenge,” said Rollins, who added that the show will always be Monday Night Rollins as long as he’s around. Rollins made his exit…

Powell’s POV: Rollins really does look rested and healthy following his injury layoff. It was a cool surprise to open the show with him and a pleasant surprise that he will challenge Priest at MITB. Priest was in babyface mode here in that he was pleasant to Rollins and offered him the title match.

Cole hyped the MITB qualifiers and then footage aired of Bron Breakker putting Ricochet through a car windshield on last week’s show…

Footage aired from earlier in the day of Raw general manager Adam Pearce was talking on the phone in his office when Chad Gable entered the room with Otis, Maxxine Dupri, and Akira Tozawa. Gable blamed his pledges for losing to Sami Zayn and asked for a rematch.

Pearce suggested that he would have to go to the back of the line and earn another shot. Gable told Priest to find him someone worthy to face while emphasizing that he’s an Olympian. Priest said he had the perfect opponent in mind…

Chad Gable made his entrance with Otis, Dupri, and Tozawa heading into a break… The ad for Friday’s Smackdown focused on Cody Rhodes facing a new threat from Solo Sikoa, additional MITB qualifiers, and an appearance by CM Punk in Chicago… [C]

Footage aired of new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn walking in an undisclosed location while Cole hyped their appearance for later in the show…

Braun Strowman made his entrance as Gable’s opponent. “That’s one big son of a bitch,” McAfee said…

1. Braun Strowman vs. Chad Gable (w/Otis, Maxxine Dupri, Akira Tozawa). Dupri used a single crutch and had her left foot in a walking boot. Cole noted that Gable has had five unsuccessful shots at the Intercontinental Title. Strowman stuffed Gable’s early German suplex attempts and put him down with a big boot.

Strowman had Gable seated on the top rope and barked at him about hating bullies. Gable caught him an crossarm breaker over the top rope and broke the hold before the referee’s five count. Gable called his pledges idiots while telling them that’s how it’s done. Strowman knocked Gable off the ropes. [C]