What's happening...

AEW Rampage rating for the show featuring an AEW International Title match

December 26, 2023

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Rampage television show delivered 363,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number was up from the 308,000 viewership count from the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: Rampage finished with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up compared to the previous week’s 0.08 rating in the same demo. The December 16, 2022 edition of Rampage delivered 464,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.