Great Lakes Championship Wrestling “Blizzard Brawl” results: Vetter’s review of EC3 vs. Matt Cardona for the NWA and Premier Championships, Konnan, Demolition, Alicia Fox, Aron Stevens, Angelina Love

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Great Lakes Championship Wrestling “Blizzard Brawl”

Taped December 2, 2023 in Waukesha, Wisconsin at Waukesha County Expo Center

Streamed on the Premiere Streaming Network YouTube Page

Waukesha is a suburb west of Milwaukee. This show was released Sunday for free on Youtube on the Premier Streaming Network’s account. This venue is a small dome and the crowd is quite large, perhaps 500-700; it seems to be a nice place to watch an event. AJ McKay provided babyface commentary with Josh Shernoff as a heel commentator, and I really enjoyed what I heard from them over the course of the show.

* I last watched an Ohio Valley Wrestling show in September (right after the Netflix series was released) and there are a LOT of OVW regulars on this show: Cash Flo, Doug Basham, Kal Herro, Tony Gunn, Leila Grey, Harley Jane, EC3, etc. Plus, this show features recognized stars like Matt Cardona, Heath Slater and Shawn Spears, and some surprise appearances later, too.

1. TW3 defeated Jordan Kross, Luke Kurtis and Joe Alonzo in a four-way at 15:48. We started as a three-way but Jordan joined the match a minute in; he’s been a babyface when I’ve seen him in Warrior Wrestling but he’s a heel here. TW3 is Black and he’s a babyface (think Lee Johnson). Kurtis wore a flowing robe like Bobby Roode. Kross and TW3 traded quick reversals. Kurtis hit a brainbuster for a nearfall at 7:00. It appears everyone is a heel but TW3. TW3 hit a top-rope crossbody block on Kross at 12:00, then a flip dive to the floor on the other two.

They did a tower spot out of the corner and everyone was down. Kross hit a Jarrett-style Stroke faceplant. TW3 hit a jumping knee. TW3 shoved a handful of cheese curds into Kurtis’ mouth, as apparently Luke previously told the crowd he thinks they are disgusting. TW3 then hit a spin kick on Luke for the pin. Good action.

2. Drew Hernandez (w/ Crystal White) defeated Heath at 9:57. Drew is the “Mayan Mauler” and he’s a brawler. Crystal’s outfit is skimpy, to be polite. Drew has a thick beard and his hair is in a ponytail. Yes, this is Heath Slater and he got a nice pop. They took turns playing to the crowd before the bell. Standing switches to open and a feeling-out process. Heath hit some clotheslines and a flying forearm at 3:00. Heath clotheslined Drew to the floor, and they brawled at ringside. Crystal kicked Heath at 5:30. Back in the ring, Drew was in charge, and Crystal choked Heath in the ropes.

Drew hit a bodyslam and he kept Heath grounded. Heath fired back with a jumping knee and a leg lariat, then a powerslam for a nearfall at 9:30. Crystal grabbed Heath’s foot; as the ref admonished Crystal, Drew hit a low blow uppercut, got a rollup, and scored the cheap in. Solid match. Drew hit a jumping inverted DDT on Drew after the bell. I am amused by the heel commentator, who insisted that Heath got his foot caught in the ropes (ignoring Crystal’s cheating.)

3. Tony Gunn defeated “Psycho Boy” Fodder (w/Angelina Love) at 9:50. Tattoo-covered Fodder has appeared in NWA with Love for the past year, and he always has a kendo stick. Gunn is a trainer at OVW; he wore a Stone Cold-style black vest. They traded shoulder tackles. Gunn hit a suplex. Gunn went to the top rope at 4:30, but Love grabbed his ankle, which allowed Fodder to take control. Fodder walked to the ropes so Love could lick his cheek. Fodder applied a rear-naked choke and kept Gunn grounded. Gunn finally hit a side suplex at 8:00, then a top-rope flying knee. Love distracted Gunn, allowing Fodder to hit a stunner for a nearfall. Fodder missed with a swing of the kendo stick. Gunn immediately hit a Killshot flying forearm for the pin.

4. Mike Curkov and Cash Flo defeated Koda Jacobs and Jay Dinero at 10:19. I’ve seen Koda in western WI; he’s a wrestling politician, always waving a yard sign telling the crowd to vote for him. Dinero is much taller and wore a suit. Curkov is apparently a local morning news anchor; he’s probaby in his 20s and appears decently athletic. Cash Flo is a regular in OVW and was featured in the Netflix Wrestlers series. LOTS of posing and jawing before the bell; I never heard it ring so I start my stopwatch when Cash Flo and Dinero finally locked up. The heels brawled with Cash Flo. Curkov entered for the first time at 2:00 and hit some stomps on Koda in the corner. Koda and Flo hit double back elbows.

Dinero got in and hit a side slam on Curkov at 4:00. The heels grounded Curkov. Cash Flo made the hot tag and he hit some hard chops on Koda. Cash Flo accidentally chopped the ref, which knocked him down. Flo hit a uranage for a visual pin but the ref was out. The babyfaces hit a series of punches in opposite corners on heels with the crowd counting along. The heels took control with the referee still down. Koda hit Curkov in the stomach with his yard sign, and the heels were beating up both babyfaces. Out of the back came Mahabali Shera, to a HUGE pop, and he hit a Sky High and a spin kick on the heels. Curkov hit a stunner on Koda. They woke the ref, who made the three-count for Curkov. (The ref apparently never questioned why Shera was standing in the ring.) A really good use of a local celebrity.

* Koda Jacobs and Jay Dinero stayed in the ring and complained on the mic. Out of the back came Demolition Ax and Demolition Smash! They got into the ring, so the heels scampered to the back. If they didn’t have the face paint on, I wouldn’t know who they were. They were interviewed in the ring and they thanked the fans. The crowd started a “one more match!” chant, which they pretty much laughed at. This was a fun and unexpected treat. (The commentators indicated it was a surprise; it doesn’t sound like they were advertised.)

5. Shawn Spears (w/Cassie Lee) defeated Backwoods Brown (w/Sandra D, Josh Ashcraft) to win the GLCW Heavyweight title at 8:40. They said Brown has been champion for 1,413 days! He is a heavyset, big man and I doubt I’ve seen him before. Lee looks great and she got a nice pop when she was announced; she recently had child No. 1 and just announced she is pregnant again. The crowd chanted “Ten!” at Spears, who is definitely a babyface tonight. Brown has a clear height and overall size advantage. Spears did a cartwheel and his “10” hand motion.

Josh Ashcraft got ejected for interfering. Spears hit his series of punches in the corner with the crowd chanting “ten!” to each one. Sanda D started to interfere, so Cassie Lee chased her to the back, too. Spears hit a Pedigree and scored the pin! The crowd went NUTS for the title change. I think everyone presumed Brown would cheat and be disqualified or something like that. The crowd again chanted “Ten!!” Not really that much of action but it was acceptable. “The crowd is in shock; I am in shock,” a commentator said.

* Ashcraft got back in the ring and yelled at Backwoods Brown, so Brown gave him a chokeslam (huge pop!) and left.

6. Kal Herro defeated Doug Basham via DQ in about 22:00. A stipulation is that if Basham loses, he will retire. Kal was announced as “Waukesha’s favorite son.” (I did see him wrestle an AEW Dark match in Milwaukee a few years ago.) This is student vs. teacher; the babyface commentator says Basham (now age 52) is bitter and jealous because Herro has surpassed him. They argued in the center of the ring before locking up, and Basham refused a handshake. An intense lockup and Basham grounded him with a side headlock. Kal is shorter with dark hair, in a singlet and for whatever reason, wears a fanny pack in the ring. Basham focused on the left arm and was in charge.

Herro applied a Sharpshooter at 6:00. Basham overpowered him with a knucklelock. The crowd was starting to get restless with this mat-based, slower style and I heard a few people try to start a “boring!” chant (which I admittedly rarely hear at indy shows.) Kal applied a Fujiwara Armbar at 10:30 but Basham reached the ropes. Basham hit a Vader Bomb-style elbow drop but he clutched at a sore hip. They fought on the floor. Back in the ring, Basham regained control, and he slammed Kal’s head into the ring posts. Kal hit a Lungblower and got a nearfall at 15:30. Basham hit a Fameasser legdrop for a nearfall, but Kal reached the ropes. The dead crowd started to come to life and cheered for Kal.

The heel commentator said Basham has been wrestling longer than Herro has been alive. Herro was knocked out on the mat, and the ref backed Basham away. However, Basham set up for the Fameasser. However, Kal caught him and hit a spinebuster for a believable nearfall at 18:00. Kal hit a top-rope crossbody block for a believable nearfall, then a running knee for a nearfall. However, the timekeeper said the time limit has expired at 18:57. (I never heard the bell to start, so it could be a legit 20:00; I started the clock at first contact.) Herro wanted five more minutes; the crowd didn’t seem to eager for more of this.

Basham said he wanted five more minutes! So, the match was restarted! Kal hit the Fameasser and was set to pin Basham! However, Drew Hernandez and Luke Kurtis hit the ring and beat up Kal, causing the DQ. However, Basham attacked Kurtis and Hernandez rather than join in the beat-down on Herro, and the heels scampered to the floor. Basham got on the mic and said he didn’t lose so he doesn’t have to retire. He made clear he is willing to take on Kurtis and Hernandez. Kal and Basham hugged, and Basham grabbed the mic and said Kal is “the future.”

* Special guest referee Alicia Fox made her way to the ring and she wore a black-and-white striped top, and she got a nice pop.

7. Leila Grey defeated Renee Michelle and Harley Jane in a three-way to retain the GLCW women’s title at 5:23. Renee has appeared in AEW and of course, she is married to “Rockstar Spud” Drake Maverick, and her hair is fairly orange today. (Looking a LOT like NXT’s Jakara Jackson right now.) Harley is blonde and of average size; I saw her in the OVW show I reviewed in September. The commentators said Harley is a Milwaukee native. Leila is still officially on the AEW roster on its website but she hasn’t appeared much lately; she is a three-time OVW women’s champion, too. Some basic kicks from each to open.

Renee hit a second-rope moonsault for a nearfall at 3:00. Leila was in charge of Harley, and she barked at Alicia Fox. Leila hit a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall and she again jawed at Allicia, so Fox shoved her. Harley hit some back elbows on each opponent. Harley hit a Splits Stunner for a nearfall on Renee. However, Leila shoved Harley to the floor and stole the pinfall cover on Renee. Unexpectedly short.

* Konnan walked to ringside, and again, his appearance was un-announced. He got on the mic and did his lines of “where my dogs at, where dey at?,” then “Arriba la raza!” The crowd chanted “Thank you Konnan!” He spoke for a couple minutes. The crowd was thrilled to see him.

* The next match is a title-vs.-title match with both men putting a belt on the line! Aron Stevens (Damian Sandow!) hit the ring to serve as guest ring announcer, but he was booed. He said “You should all be collectively ashamed of yourself!” He said he’s there on behalf of the greatest promotion today, the NWA. He got angrier as more fans booed him. He’s there to make sure EC3 is taken care of.

8. EC3 (w/Aron Stevens) defeated Matt Cardona to retain the NWA World Title and to win the Premier Championship at 11:05. EC3 came out first with his gladiator robe on. He showed off the NWA and the OVW title belts. Like him or not, EC3 looks great. Cardona came out to a (rare) babyface pop. However, he got on the mic and immediately ripped on the city, so he’s a heel. He made it clear, “this is just another payday.” They locked up at the bell, but Cardona rolled to the floor and stalled. They got in the ring and EC3 hit a back body drop at 2:00. Cardona again rolled to the floor, grabbed the mic and said “I’m outta here.” Of course, EC3 cut him off and they brawled at ringside, with EC3 hitting some loud chops.

Cardona kicked the middle rope as EC3 got back into the ring at 3:30, which hurt EC3’s leg. Matt immediately took control of the offense. Cardona ripped off his t-shrt and he choked EC3 with it. The crowd chanted “We want Chelsea!” EC3 hit some back elbows and a Thesz Press at 6:30. Matt hit a running Facewash in the corner. Stevens tripped Cardona! EC3 hit a TKO stunner for a believable nearfall. Stevens threw a title belt to EC3 to use, but EC3 threw it right back to the floor. Cardona nailed a low blow mule kick, then the Radio Silence flying legdrop for a believable nearfall at 8:30. EC3 hit a low blow, then a Snapmare Driver for a believable nearfall.

Stevens was barking at the crowd and drawing great heat, and the commentators weren’t sure who he was really trying to help here. EC3 accidentally hit the referee! We had a double clothesline and everyone was down. Aron Stevens rolled into the ring, holding a title belt. He hit Cardona with the title! EC3 was upset at Stevens, so Aron hit EC3, too! Aron Stevens pulled a prone EC3 onto a prone Cardona; the referee woke up and made the three-count!

* Stevens tried to make his way to the back, but promoter Dave Herro came down the walkway and threw Stevens back into the ring. It allowed Cardona and EC3 to each hit a finisher on Cardona. Matt handed EC3 the title belt but was reluctant to let go, but he eventually did.

Final Thoughts: A deeply satisfying indy show, and I can see why they opted to post this for free on Youtube. No, there were no “must-see, four-star classics.” But the fans got to see a lot of recognizable names and a few title changes. They saw a local TV celebrity do well enough in the ring, and he certainly didn’t embarrass himself. Demolition and Konnan and Aron Stevens were all fun surprises. They could have done that Kal Herro-Doug Basham match in half the time with the same finish and the crowd would have liked that more; they could have given those minutes to the women’s three-way, which was really short-changed. With no Raw on Monday (I’m didn’t watch a highlight show!) this was a fun replacement.

I have said it before, but please, indy shows, leave the lights on. This show was easy to watch with the lights on and I really liked seeing such a big crowd. This dome has a high ceiling and appears to just be a cool venue all around. I don’t know how often they run here, but they sure drew a great crowd for this event.