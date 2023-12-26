WWE Smackdown on Fox rating for AJ Styles vs. Solo Sikoa

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.108 million viewers for Fox, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number was down from the 2.240 million viewership count from the previous week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown finished with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic, equal to the previous week’s 0.55 rating. One year earlier, the December 23, 2022 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.376 million viewers and a 0.55 rating.