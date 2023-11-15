AEW Dynamite results (11/15): Powell’s live review of Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, Paul Wight, and Kota Ibushi vs. Brian Cage, Powerhouse Hobbs, Konosuke Takeshita, and Kyle Fletcher in a Street Fight

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 215)

Ontario, California at Toyota Arena

Aired live November 15, 2023 on TBS

[Hour One] The Dynamite opening aired and then pyro shot off on the stage. Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone checked in on commentary and recapped the Devil Mask orchestrated attack on The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn, followed by Samoa Joe having a laugh at MJF’s expense.

Excalibur said security had been increased, but anyone associated with MJF could be a target. He noted that MJF would speak during the show and then hyped the street fight…

Ring announcer Justin Roberts handled the introductions for the opening tag team match. Hook and Orange Cassidy made standard entrances. Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta entered through the crowd and were attacked by their opponents before they could get to ringside.

1. Orange Cassidy and Hook vs. Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta. The wrestlers brawled in the crowd while the broadcast team noted that the match had not officially started. Once they entered the ring, the referee called for the bell to start the match.

Hook performed an early German suplex on Moxley, who came right back and then held Hook while Yuta kicked him. Cassidy was down on the floor selling his arm from the pre-match brawl. Moxley tagged in and then stood on the ropes and played to the crowd above Cassidy.

Hook went for Redrum, but Moxley backed into his corner and then Yuta took Hook to the floor. Cassidy returned and dive onto Yuta. Back in the ring, Hook put Moxley down with a t-bone suplex. Cassidy tagged in and jumped off the ropes and hit Moxley with a DDT on the way down.

Cassidy threw light kicks at Moxley that turned into regular kicks. Moxley came right back and held up Cassidy while Yuta hit him with a Hart Attack clothesline. Yuta tagged in and then Cassidy was isolated heading into the picture-in-picture break. [C]

Cassidy had his hands in his pockets when the dropkicked Moxley. Hook and Yuta tagged in and traded strikes. Cassidy tackled Moxley and took him to ringside, but Moxley ran Cassidy in to the barricade. Hook suplexed Yuta and then set up for his finisher.

Moxley returned to the ring and dropped Hook with a cutter. Cassidy hit Moxley with an Orange Punch. Moxley stayed on his feet and glared at Hook before kicking him out of the ring. Hook went for Redrum on Moxley, but Yuta hit Hook from the apron. Moxley hit a Death Rider on Hook. Yuta tagged in and rolled Hook into a pin for the three count…

Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta defeated Orange Cassidy and Hook in 11:25.

After the match, Moxley took the mic and said Cassidy is nothing and has never been anything. Moxley said it was time for a course correction. He said he would grid Cassidy to dust and walk out of Full Gear as the new AEW International Champion and there was nothing that Cassidy could do to stop him…

Powell’s POV: Moxley didn’t sell anything for long during this match, so I guess they want him to look really strong heading into his match with Cassidy at Full Gear. The broadcast team made a big fuss over Moxley absorbing the Orange Punch.

“The Golden Dragons of Dojima” Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, Kota Ibushi, and Paul Wight were shown arriving at the building while dressed in suits…

Tony Schiavone stood in the ring to host a face-to-face meeting between Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland. He said that if there was any physicality, the person responsible for it would be suspended for the remainder of the year and their Texas Death Match at Full Gear would be called off.

Swerve Strickland and Prince Nana made their entrance and then Schiavone introduced Hangman page. Page and Swerve went face to face and then Schiavone reminded them about the terms of the segment.

Schiavone started to ask Strickland how he could justify going into another man’s house, but he had the mic taken away from him. Page said Swerve is a waste of life and said he’s dumber today than when his “dumb ass got fired” two years ago.

Page said he could tell by looking at Swerve that he can’t cut it. He said that’s the reason why his fiancee left him and his kids won’t talk to him. Page said Swerve is a coward who hangs with Brian Cage and Gates of Agony.

Page said Swerve is too stupid to realize that Nana uses him. He accused Nana of buying weed from high school kids and said he would take his weed. Nana got fired up and said he would not.

Page said Swerve never should have entered his house. He said they don’t need lawyers because he will be Swerve’s judge, jury, and executioner. Page dropped the mic to end the segment, but he picked it up and said he had one more thing to say. Page noted the stipulation of their face-to-face meeting and then pointed out that it didn’t pertain to Nana.

Page attacked Nana while the broadcast team pointed out that Swerve couldn’t help him. There were security guards who ran in. Page fought the security guards and hit one of them with a Buckshot Lariat while Swerve and Nana left the ring…

Powell’s POV: Good fire from Page, but I hope we get a go-home promo from Swerve either tonight or on Friday.

Backstage, Lexi Nair spoke with Roderick Strong, Matt Taven, and Mike Bennett. Strong claimed he knew the identity of the Devil Mask mystery man. Strong called Adam Cole, who appeared on television screen. Strong claimed that MJF is the devil, but Cole didn’t believe him and ended the call.

2. Skye Blue vs. Red Velvet for a spot in the three-way for the TBS Title match at Full Gear. Both entrances were televised. Excalibur noted that Velvet beat Blue in their three previous meetings. Kris Statlander was shown watching the match on a backstage television. Blue stood on the apron and drove Velvet’s face into the mat going into a PIP break. [C]

The wrestlers went back and forth with pin attempts that was capped off by Velvet getting a two count. They stood up and it looked like they were going for simultaneous kicks, but only Velvet’s connected, yet both wrestlers sold. A short time later, Velvet avoided Code Blue, but Blue hit the Skye Fall for a near fall.

Velvet came back with a powerbomb for a near fall of her own. A light “this is awesome” chant broke out briefly. Both wrestlers ended up fighting on the ropes. Velvet called for silence and then chopped Blue. Velvet pulled Blue off the ropes using her legs and got another near fall.

Blue caught Velvet with a superkick, then ran into a superkick from Velvet. Blue caught Velvet going for another kick and then tagged her with a knee strike. Blue performed a terrible looking Code Blue and scored the pin…

Skye Blue defeated Red Velvet in roughly 10:45 to earn a spot in the three-way for the TBS Title match at Full Gear.

Blue stood in the ring while her entrance music played and they eventually showed Julia Hart watching on a backstage television…

Powell’s POV: There was a lot more good than bad during the match, but they botched the finish. They really need to end this evil mist nonsense. The fans just sit there and have no idea how to react when she does the blank look before and after her matches

A Miro video package aired. He said he stood by and let CJ Perry do whatever she wanted for years. He said she will bring the worst out of herself and it brings the worst out of him. He spoke of facing Daniel Garcia while footage aired of Garcia performing his dance in front of Perry… [C]