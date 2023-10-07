WWE Fastlane polls: Vote for the best match and grade the overall show

WWE Fastlane Poll: Vote for the best match

Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in a Last Man Standing match for the World Heavyweight Title

John Cena and LA Knight vs. Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso

Iyo Sky vs. Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat for the WWE Women’s Championship

Damian Priest and Finn Balor vs. Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles