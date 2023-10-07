WWE Fastlane results: Powell’s review of Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in a Last Man Standing match for the World Heavyweight Title, John Cena and LA Knight vs. Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Fastlane

Streamed live October 7, 2023 on Peacock

Indianapolis, Indiana at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

There were no Kickoff Show matches. It was announced that the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title match will open the main card… A video package aired with footage from Indianapolis Motor Speedway with narration provided by Pat McAfee…

Powell’s POV: For those unaware, McAfee played eight seasons as a punter for the Indianapolis Colts of the NFL.

Pryo shot off on the stage and then Michael Cole checked in on commentary and noted that there was a sold out crowd with 14,529 in attendance. Corey Graves joined Cole on commentary at ringside. Cole set up a video package for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title match…

Entrances for the match took place with the challengers coming out first and making separate entrances while being introduced by ring announcer Mike Rome. There are two Indy cars on the stage with the Fastlane logo on the doors…

1. Damian Priest and Finn Balor vs. Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles. The Judgment Day duo came out alone. Cole played up Priest having the Money in the Bank briefcase with him and the threat of him cashing in later given the nature of the Last Man Standing match.

Jey was isolated by the champions early on. Jey eventually knocked Priest off the apron and avoided a charging Balor before diving across the ring to tag out. Cody checked in and executed a powerslam and a Disaster Kick on Balor, which led to a two count.

Jey and Priest checked in a short time later. Jey caught Priest with an enzuigiri that left Priest down in the corner. Jey looked to the crowd and then played to them. Jey ran across the ring and was sent to the apron, but he hit Priest and then went up top and executed a crossbody block that led to a two count.

Priest came back and set up Jey for a Razor’s Edge, but Jey slipped away and punched Balor off the apron, then pulled down the rope when Priest charged, causing him to fall to the floor. Jey performed a suicide dive. Jey rolled Priest back inside the ring and performed a top rope splash. Jey had the pin, but Balor returned to break it up.

Cody took out Balor with a Cody Cutter. Cody held the back of his head after performing the move. Jey charged Priest who caught him with a kick. Jey came right back with a spear, which Cole acknowledged is the move used by Roman Reigns. Jey was about to go up top, but he stopped.

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio came out and got Jey’s attention. Jey went to ringside and superkicked Dom. Jey went face to face with Ripley, who smiled and waved at him. Jey went up top and was grabbed by Balor long enough for Priest to recover. Priest executed a huracanrana after Balor tagged in. Balor followed up with a Coup De Grace and had the pin, but Cody broke it up. Priest sold knee pain.

All four men stood up and traded punches. Priest went for a springboard move and ate a kick from Cody. Balor perfomred a slingblade clothesline on Cody. Jey superkicked both opponents. Jey covered Balor, who kicked out, and Jey’s momentum took him toward the ropes where Ripley hit him with the Money in the Bank briefcase. Balor covered Jey, but he only got a two count.

JD McDonagh showed up while Priest and Cody were fighting. Priest went to the top of the broadcast table. McDonagh accidentally hit Priest’s bad knee with the briefcase. Cody hit Priest with CrossRhodes on the table. Jey took out two foes with a suicide dive. In the ring, Jey held Balor in place while Cody executed a Cody Cutter. Cody followed up with CrossRhodes and pinned Balor.

Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso defeated Damian Priest and Finn Balor in 20:40 to win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles.

Powell’s POV: A good match with surprising outcome with Cody and Jey winning the tag titles in their first match as a team. The move allows them to float from brand to brand. Granted, they just popped up on Smackdown last night with no regard for the brand split rules, but I guess now they can officially do it. It will be interesting to see how the Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn characters react to the title change. And, of course, this does free up Priest if they want to move the World Heavyweight Championship to him via the MITB briefcase.

A video package spotlighted the Bobby Lashley and Street Profits vs. LWO feud…

Lashley and the Profits came out wearing black and gold/yellow gear. Santos Escobar and Zelina Vega entered together followed by Rey Mysterio. Once everyone was in the ring, Graves claimed Rey didn’t have a friend in the world and called him a fraud. Cole said it looked like they would have to go it alone…

2. Bobby Lashley and “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs. Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar (w/Zelina Vega). The bell rang to start the match as a handicap match. The pizza chain’s advertising was on the ring apron’s LED board that faces the hard camera, the ringside barricade LED boards, and the ring posts.

Escobar performed an early huracanrana on Ford from the top rope. Lashley broke up the pin. Ford chop blocked Escobar’s knee. Dawkins tagged in briefly and then Lashley followed. Lashley held up Escobar for a vertical suplex with arm before executing the move. Dawkins tagged in and covered Escobar for a two count.