ROH on HonorClub TV lineup: The card for tonight’s show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV show.

-Athena vs. Leyla Hirsch for the ROH Women’s Championship

-Fred Rosser vs. Scorpio Sky

-Komander, Gravity, and Metalik vs. Angelico, Serpentico, and Gringo Loco

-Satoshi Kojima vs. Tony Nese

-Christopher Daniels vs. Rocky Romero

-Willow Nightingale, Kiera Hogan, and Sky Blue vs. Lady Frost, Charlette Renegade, and Robyn Renegade

-Darius Martin vs. Lee Johnson

-Trish Adora vs. Billie Starkz

Powell’s POV: There were additional matches taped for this episode. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews are available on Fridays, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).