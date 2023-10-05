MLW Fusion preview: The lineup for tonight’s show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Fusion.

-MLW Heavyweight Champion Alex Kane faces a mystery opponent chosen by Mister Saint Laurent

-1 Called Manders and Matthew Justice vs. The Calling’s Cannonball and Talon in a tornado tag match

-“A special bonus match”

-Salina de la Renta’s latest big announcement

Powell’s POV: MLW Fusion streams Thursdays on FITE.TV and the MLW YouTube page at 7CT/8ET. The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports. My reviews are typically available shortly after the conclusion of the first airing on Thursday. My audio reviews of MLW Fusion are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).