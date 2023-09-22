What's happening...

WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The lineup for tonight’s Fox show

September 22, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Iyo Sky vs. Asuka for the WWE Women’s Championship

-Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar vs. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins

-John Cena appears

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live from Glendale, Arizona at Desert Diamond Arena. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs Fridays on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

