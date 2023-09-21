WWE Talent Cut Tracker: The latest list of wrestler releases

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following wrestlers were released by WWE on Thursday. Some of the wrestlers have announced their own departures, while credit for some of the cuts goes to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com or Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com. Update the page occasionally for the latest updates

-Dolph Ziggler

-Shelton Benjamin

-Elias

-Rick Boogs

-Riddick Moss

-Top Dolla

-Aliyah

-Mustafa Ali

-Emma

Powell’s POV: Due to the abundance of talent cuts, I will be updating this list as releases are announced or become public knowledge. It’s a tough day for everyone affected by these moves and I sincerely wish them the very best.

I have been released from my wwe contract. I thank @wwe staff , talent, and of course the fans for Everything. Something ends, something new Begins. Looking forward to my next Chapter — Shelton J. Benjamin (@Sheltyb803) September 21, 2023

From Drifting onto the scene.. To WrestleMania with John Cena & The Undertaker.. To Millions around the world for years Walking With Elias.. A #1 ITunes Album & To being my own younger brother (ZEKE) while traveling the world.. It’s been a blast. God is Good! — Elias (@IAmEliasWWE) September 21, 2023

Oops nevermind. I just got released… I am no longer with WWE. https://t.co/ZdwPhdKMk7 — Tenille Dashwood (@EmmaWWE) September 21, 2023