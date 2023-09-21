What's happening...

WWE Talent Cut Tracker: The latest list of wrestler releases

September 21, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following wrestlers were released by WWE on Thursday. Some of the wrestlers have announced their own departures, while credit for some of the cuts goes to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com or Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com. Update the page occasionally for the latest updates

-Dolph Ziggler

-Shelton Benjamin

-Elias

-Rick Boogs

-Riddick Moss

-Top Dolla

-Aliyah

-Mustafa Ali

-Emma

Powell’s POV: Due to the abundance of talent cuts, I will be updating this list as releases are announced or become public knowledge. It’s a tough day for everyone affected by these moves and I sincerely wish them the very best.

Readers Comments (1)

  1. Tom September 21, 2023 @ 11:28 am

    I can see Ziggler and Benjamin in AEW
    actually.

    Reply

